Parasyte: The Grey’s Jeon So Nee is ‘looking forward’ to meet Japanese actor Masaki Suda if season 2 happens

Jeon So Nee is the actress who has captivated anime and K-drama fans alike with her breathtaking performance in Parasyte: The Grey. With the rising success of the show, everyone is awaiting Netfix to reveal whether they will take it ahead or end the journey here. Even Jeon So Nee is no different when it comes to hopes for season 2 of Parasyte: The Grey.

Jeon So Nee is ‘looking forward’ to meeting Masaki Suda while hoping for season 2 of Parasyte: the Grey

Jeon So Nee plays the role of Jeong Su In and Heidi (her Parasyte alter ego) in Parasyte: The Grey. While the entire world awaits season 2 of the science fiction and horror series, Jeon So Nee is no different.

Jeon So Nee is also hoping that the highly awaited season 2 of Parasyte: The Grey will happen soon. If you have watched Parasyte: The Grey then you know that one cameo appearance at the end of the show left audiences in excruciating suspense and thirst for a new season.

Spoiler Alert: Popular Japanese actor and singer Masaki Suda did the surprise cameo. He appeared in the series as Shinichi Izumi in the season finale of Parasyte: The Grey. Shinichi Izumi is the protagonist of the original manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki. In Parasyte: The Grey, Masaki Suda left a great mark by portraying Shinichi Izumi for just minutes. In the short-lived sensational moment, he stretches his hand where his parasite Migi has taken over.

Jeon so Nee said in an interview that if Parasyte: The Grey goes into season 2 she is mostly looking forward to meeting Shinichi. Since she (her character) has not met him yet, she hopes that in the second season, she gets the chance.

Though there has been no official renewal or cancellation from Netflix for Parasyte: The Grey, we can only hope for the best.

More about Jeon So Nee

Jeon So Nee is a South Korean actress known for playing Park Bo Gum’s friend in Encounter starring Song Hye Kyo as well.

Jeon So Nee is known for other notable roles in the movie Soulmate, and the dramas When My Love Blooms and Our Blooming Youth. She will be soon seen in the upcoming Netflix series Melo Movie alongside Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik.

