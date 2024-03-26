A South Korean news outlet has reported that Park Hyung Sik is set to play the lead in the upcoming SBS drama Treasure Island, penned by Lee Myung Hee, known for her work on the K-drama Money Flower. The series will be helmed by Jin Chang Gyu, renowned for his direction of the hit series Military Prosecutor Doberman.

Park Hyun Sik to star in a new K-drama titled Treasure Island

Treasure Island follows the tale of a man who hacks 2 trillion won of political slush funds for survival. However, a secret organization becomes aware of the money, steals it from the man, and leaves him to die. Nevertheless, the man comes back to life, but he has no memories of the past.

In the drama, Park Hyung Sik portrays Seo Dong Ju, the head of the external cooperation team at the Daesan Group Chairman's Secretariat, renowned for his photographic memory. Though Seo Dong Ju has been a loyal employee of Desan, he has a lot of ambitions, even eyeing the prospect of overtaking Daesan when the opportunity arises.



With a mysterious family background adding depth to his character, the narrative promises intrigue. Amidst a trend of narratives revolving around the succession within chaebol families, Park Hyung Sik's portrayal of taking over a chaebol family adds a layer of intrigue, making it highly anticipated to grab the attention of the audience.

More about Park Hyun Sik

Before delving into the world of acting, Park Hyun Sik was previously a K-pop idol who made his debut in the group ZE: A in 2010. He has worked in many popular K-dramas, such as The Heirs, High Society, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and more. However, he gained immense popularity with his role in Strong Girl Bong Soon in 2017 and subsequently starred in the South Korean remake of the American legal drama Suits in 2018.

Following his military enlistment, he appeared in the apocalyptic K-drama series titled Happiness in 2021 alongside Han Hyo Joo. The series became one of the highest-rated shows during its release. Recently, in 2024, he appeared in the medical drama Doctor Slump, with Park Shin Hye as the female lead. Moreover, the actor has also been cast as the lead for the upcoming movie Desperado, directed by Jang Hoon, known for Taxi Driver.