Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they pose with fan in London; PIC goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hailed as one of Bollywood's sweetest couples. With more than two years of marriage behind them, they frequently appear together on vacations, at public events, and amidst family gatherings.

A recent image circulating on the internet captured Vicky and Katrina posing with a fan during a London getaway. Despite their hectic schedules, it seems the couple managed to carve out precious moments to nurture their bond and enjoy quality time together.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's viral photo

Today, an unseen picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surfaced on Twitter, delighting their fans. The couple exudes joy in the photo as they pose with a fan. Katrina's natural beauty shines through her makeup-free look, while Vicky sports a laid-back style, his beard adding to his charm. Dressed in winter attire, they brave the chilly London weather with ease.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal on Valentine’s Day celebration with Katrina Kaif

During the fourth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma posed a question to the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor about whether he found any difference between his Valentine's Day celebration before and after his marriage to the Tiger 3 actress.

In response, Vicky expressed, “Nahi, pehle bhi yahi tha ki uss din quality time spend ho jaye. Abhi bhi wahi hai ki quality time spend ho jaye. (No, earlier, the goal was to spend quality time together on Valentine’s Day. And even now, the goal remains the same.)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal's recent performances in Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki have garnered praise. He's now set to portray the heroic role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the period drama Chhava. Upcoming projects include Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, opposite Triptii Dimri, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif earned widespread acclaim for her role in the thriller Merry Christmas. Fans eagerly await news about her upcoming projects.

