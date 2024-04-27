In an emotional encounter caught on bodycam footage, Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of NFL legend Tom Brady, tearfully seeked aid from a Miami-Dade police officer for protection from persistent paparazzi. The Brazilian supermodel had been pulled over for speeding when she revealed the distressing situation behind her uncharacteristic driving.

"I Can't Live Like This," Says Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife

Visibly distraught, Bündchen gestured towards a vehicle trailing her, explaining, "I was just trying to get away from that guy. He's stalking me." The 43-year-old opened up about the toll of constant surveillance, lamenting, "Everywhere I go, these guys are after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do anything. I just want to live my life."

The officer, recognizing the renowned model, empathized with her plight but admitted limited authority to intervene against the photographers operating within legal bounds. "I can't prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures," he informed Bündchen, who questioned, "I don't know how this is even allowed."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Life After Split

Earlier that day, the Brazilian supermodel was spotted walking her dog in her Miami neighborhood, a familiar routine in the city she has called home since 2020. Bündchen moved to Miami with her then-husband Tom Brady and their children, Benjamin and Vivian, shortly after the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While their 13-year marriage ultimately ended in divorce last October, both Bündchen and Brady have maintained residences in the Sunshine State, though living separately. The model initially purchased a modest $1.25 million three-bedroom home near Miami Beach before investing in a $9.1 million sprawling horse ranch in South Florida.

Meanwhile, Brady awaits the completion of his luxurious bachelor pad on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, famously known as the "Billionaire Bunker." The estate sits just across the waterway from Bündchen's property, a geographic proximity that may offer some semblance of continuity for their children amid the significant life changes.

Nevertheless, the paparazzi incident as such underscores the challenges of balancing public personas with personal well-being, a delicate line that even the most famous must tread.

