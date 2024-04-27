Actor Gurucharan Singh, famous for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for five days. Recent updates reveal that the police have discovered important clues after reviewing CCTV footage that captured the actor. In the meantime, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has taken to Twitter to urge Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other officials to investigate the situation.

AICWA's appeal to Delhi CM

On April 27, at 4 PM, the All Indian Cine Workers Association shared a tweet informing netizens that actor Gurucharan Singh has gone missing and his family has filed a case. In the tweet, they also mentioned that the entire Bollywood and Indian Film Industry stands with the missing actor's family at every step.

Further appealing to higher authorities, the post mentioned, "All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to the Honorable Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Honorable Shri Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi to expedite the resolution of the missing case of Actor Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and ensure Justice for his Father, Hargit Singh, and take Strict Action against the Culprits."

Read the tweet here:

Recent developments in the case

Meanwhile, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena has issued a statement. Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said that the police are looking for footage and technical investigation, and they have even found many vital clues.

Talking about the CCTV footage, he further added, "We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analyzing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack."

For the unversed, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's father filed a missing complaint with the police. Reportedly, he had left home at 8:30 a.m. on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable.

His last post on social media was shared five days ago on his father's birthday.