Adhyayan Suman recalls getting his debut film after meeting Ajay Devgn; Shekhar Suman says 'Woh dabba tha'

Adhyayan Suman has been in the news lately for his upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which brings him onscreen with his father, Shekhar Suman. The big-budget series is expected to give his career a much-deserving push.

Adhyayan recently spoke about how he wanted to be a director and not an actor because he was overweight. Shekhar also added that he wasn't convinced of his son's debut film, which also involved Ajay Devgn.

Shekhar Suman on warning Adhyayan Suman about his debut film

Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, Shekhar Suman opened up about how he thought Adhyayan Suman was too young at the time of his Bollywood debut. Furthermore, he also believed that the film he marked his debut with didn't do justice to him.

Adhyayan Suman started by saying that when he returned from the New York Film Academy, he was about 135 kgs, and because he was overweight, he didn't wish to be an actor. While he was planning to be a director, he happened to meet Ajay. Adhyayan said, "I somehow managed to start losing weight, and once, when I was in a hair salon, Ajay Devgn spotted me, and he called Kumar Mangat.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

When Shekhar learned about his acting debut plans, he suggested he wait a little longer and also said, "I don’t think this is the right launch for you." But Adhyayan said that he was 'impatient' and ignored his father's words, who even said, ‘Don’t come to me and cry.’

Advertisement

The actor admitted that he realized his mistake when he found that he only had 4 scenes and 2 songs in the film. Shekhar mentioned, “Woh dabba tha, debut nahi.” (It was a blunder, not a debut).

Shekhar also said that when Adhyayan called him to discuss what had happened with him, he asked him to stick to his commitment.

About Adhyayan Suman's debut film

Adhyayan Suman made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Haal-E-Dil alongside Amita Pathak and Nakuul Mehta. Ajay Devgn's cousin Anil Devgan directed the film, which was produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

About Heeramandi

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi is the story of love and betrayal among courtesans set in pre-independence India. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Also, it features Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

The series is about a power struggle between arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan for the succession of Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans reign as queens. Amidst this struggle, the story unfolds around Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who becomes the last hope for the future.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman breaks down as he recalls pain of losing his older son Aayush; adds he had no desire to live