Nadikar Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas turns into an insensitive superstar for next movie

Tovino Thomas is all set to take up the avatar of an arrogant superstar in his next film Nadikar. The movie directed by Lal Jr is set to hit the big screens on May 3rd, 2024.

With just days left for the release, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film featuring Tovino Thomas in a never-before-seen character. The flick also presents Manjummel Boys’ Soubin Shahir in a key role as well.

Check out the official trailer of Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar

The 2-minute and 30-second long trailer of the film showcases Tovino Thomas as the superstar David Padikkal. The characterization showcases him to be a brash and arrogant person who holds pride in being the actor who he has become. This seems to lead to various problems in his personal and professional life with him seeking help from other sources.

The trailer also hints at exploring some kind of childhood trauma David which was speculated in the first single of the film itself. Moreover, the portrayal of the prideful superstar brings out a whole other layer in Tovino's acting skills.

The movie directed by Lal Jr is expected to follow the tale of a superstar who is experiencing the Dunning-Kruger effect due to several successes he had in his life. The rest of the film is expected to see how he handles these problems and overcomes them. For those who don’t know, the Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias that makes people in a particular domain overestimate themselves without understanding their limitations.

Moreover, the film also features an array of actors like Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Bhavana Menon, Ranjith, and many more in key roles with various actors expected to play cameo roles. The film musically composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair is slated to hit the big screens on May 3rd.

Tovino Thomas’ lineups

Tovino Thomas was last seen in theaters this year with the film Anweshippin Kandethum which was a police procedural drama film where the actor donned the role of a police officer.

Furthermore, the actor was recently seen completing a schedule of his next film Identity which also has Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Moreover, the actor is set to feature in the much-awaited film Ajayante Randam Moshanam and also expected to reprise his role from Mohanlal starrer Lucifer’s sequel L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

