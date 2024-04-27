Miami Heat Injury Report: Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Find Out

The Celtics and Heat are heading to Miami for an evenly matched Game 3 in the Eastern Conference first round on Saturday evening.

After a spectacular Game 2 victory of 111-101, thanks to a franchise record-breaking 23 three-pointers, the Heat are ready to face top-seeded Boston. The opening tip-off at the Kaseya Center is set for 6:10 EST.

Will Jimmy Butler Play Against the Celtics Tonight?

Jimmy Butler, the Heat's emotional leader, will miss a few weeks due to a knee injury he sustained during the play-in round.

The Heat's record-setting performance in Game 2 included five players each making at least three three-pointers. Tyler Herro led the offensive charge with six three-pointers, culminating in 24 points and 14 assists. This stellar performance followed a modest 11-point, four-assist show in their Game 1 loss.

Despite their win, the Heat's stats were not flawless, as they shot 53.5% from beyond the arc, scored 14-18 from the free throw line, committed 14 turnovers (which Boston converted into 20 points), and committed 22 fouls.

So far in the series, the Heat have an average of 102.5 points per game and a 48.1% field goal percentage. Game 2 boosted their three-point average to 43.8% per game.

On the defensive front, they have allowed an average of 107.5 points per game from the Celtics, while achieving 6.5 steals and one block per game.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami, averaging 22.5 points and eight rebounds per game this season. Over the two games, Miami's center has a shooting average of 61.3% with 9.5 field goals per game.

In the first game, Boston emerged victorious with a scoreline of 114-94, backed by their 22 three-pointers, shooting at a rate of 44.9%. Miami could only manage 12 three-pointers and a shooting rate of 32.4%.

Nevertheless, the Heat's Adebayo and Caleb Martin each contributed 21 points. Heat's coach Erik Spoelstra dubbed Martin as "the X-factor of X-factors."

In the second game in Boston, Miami drew the series level at 1-1 with a win, scoring 111-101.

The record-breaking 23 three-pointers from the Heat saw them achieving a 53.5% shooting rate, while Boston managed only 12 three-pointers with a shooting percentage of 37.5%.

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSUN

Miami Heat Players Stats Against The Celtics

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 games against the Celtics in his career.

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 16 games against the Celtics in his career.

Injury Report

Miami Heat

Out

Jimmy Butler

Terry Rozier

Josh Richardson

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Luke Kornet

