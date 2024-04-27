When Conor McGregor Addressed Illegal Strikes by Islam Makhachev Against Alexander Volkanovksi at UFC 294

UFC superstar Conor McGregor once raised concerns regarding Islam Makhachev’s supposed illegal striking against Alexander Volkanovksi at UFC 294. The Russian contender dominated The Great and emerged victorious via a first-round TKO.

Being the biggest voice in MMA, The Notorious stepped in and addressed Islam’s victory at the much-anticipated bout. Following this fight, Islam Makhachev successfully defended his UFC Lightweight Championship title.

When Conor McGregor Addressed Islam Makhachev’s Illegal Strikes Against Alexander Volkanovski

Initially, Charles Oliveria was set to fight Islam Makhachev and emerge victorious as UFC Lightweight Champion. However, the Brazilian contender suffered a cut in sparring and could not compete.

Alexander Volkanovski stepped into the octagon on two weeks' notice to face Islam Makhachev. However, The Great failed to dethrone the Russian champion, who was dominated by the current champion.

Although Makhachev won, fans raised concerns about the fighter’s supposed illegal strikes. A fan on X(formerly Twitter) posted a video of the Russian contender throwing hammer fists at Volkanovski's back of the head.

In a now-deleted post, Conor McGregor quote-tweeted the fan and wrote, "To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when Volk was essentially out already is a tricky one."

The Notorious expressed that this fight would be tough to referee. He feels deducting points for back-of-the-head shots is almost impossible after a contender appears unfit to continue the fight.

“Back of the head shots are not good,” ended McGregor. This post has now been deleted due to unknown reasons.

Conor McGregor, who found most of his success in the lightweight division, was rumored to fight Islam Makhachev. However, the Irishman is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in the welterweight division at UFC 303.

Michael Chandler Predicts Violent Outcome of Conor McGregor Fight

Following Conor McGregor’s brutal doctor’s stoppage loss at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman took an almost-three-year hiatus from the octagon. However, he is scheduled to redeem himself against contender Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Michael Chandler is known to be a resilient fighter in the octagon. His highlight-reel knockout victory over Tony Ferguson, despite being knocked down, remains one of the UFC’s best victories.

In an Instagram Q&A session, Iron predicted the outcome of his fight against McGregor to be violent. He wrote, “He’s [Conor McGregor] is going to start looking for the exit signs and I’m going to usher him right to it.”

The American contender believes he will finish the fight in the second round. Michae Chandler predicts his victory will come via knockout or TKO. However, Iron’s graphic description of the finish caught fans’ attention.

“I absolutely steal his soul through his esophagus,” said Chandler. The American contender looks to dominate The Notorious in the much-anticipated fight.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is said to be one of the biggest bouts of 2024. Due to a long hiatus from the UFC, fans expect a classic performance from the Irishman.