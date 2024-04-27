Ryan Garcia Claims WWE Wants Him to Sign Contract, Asks Fans If He Should Join Professional Wrestling

Ryan Garcia made waves with his recent social media activity and impressive victory over Devin Haney in their boxing bout on April 20. Despite being the underdog, Garcia silenced his critics by knocking Haney down three times and securing a split decision win.

Even though Garcia ended Haney's undefeated record and claimed victory, his achievement was overshadowed by the fact that he failed to make weight by three pounds at the weigh-ins. Due to this, the commission ruled that Garcia would not be awarded the title even if he emerged victorious.

Ryan Garcia recently tweeted and informed his fans that WWE had offered him a contract, saying, "WWE wants to sign me. Should I?"

In recent times, WWE has been expanding its reach internationally, collaborating with global stars, and signing already-established personalities.

Logan Paul, a renowned YouTuber and businessman who transitioned into the world of professional wrestling, has seamlessly integrated himself into WWE as a bona fide professional wrestler. Similarly, the famous pop star Bad Bunny has made occasional appearances in WWE, showcasing his wrestling skills. Bad Bunny's most recent wrestling match took place at WWE Backlash 2023.

Ryan Garcia’s Boxing Record

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

Date: 2024.04.20

Result: Win - Decision - Majority

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte

Date: 2023.12.02

Result: Win - Left Hook, Follow-Up Punches

Time: 2:51 - R8

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis

Date: 2023.04.22

Result: Loss - Body Shot

Time: 1:44 - R7

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

Date: 2022.07.16

Result: Win - Left Hook

Time: 0:28 - R6

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

Date: 2022.04.09

Result: Win - Decision - Unanimous

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Joseph Diaz

Date: 2021.11.27

Result: Cancelled Bout

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

Date: 2021.07.09

Result: Cancelled Bout

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

Date: 2021.01.02

Result: Win - Left Hook Liver Shot

Time: 1:58 - R7

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

Date: 2020.12.05

Result: Cancelled Bout

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca

Date: 2020.02.14

Result: Win - Check Left Hook

Time: 1:20 - R1

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Romero Duno

Date: 2019.11.02

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 1:38 - R1

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Avery Sparrow

Date: 2019.09.14

Result: Cancelled Bout

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jose Lopez

Date: 2019.03.30

Result: Win - Retirement

Time: 3:00 - R2

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Braulio Rodriguez

Date: 2018.12.15

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 1:14 - R5

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Carlos Morales

Date: 2018.09.01

Result: Win - Decision - Majority

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jayson Velez

Date: 2018.05.04

Result: Win - Decision - Unanimous

Time: -

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Fernando Vargas Parra

Date: 2018.03.22

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 2:55 - R1

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Noe Martinez Raygoza

Date: 2017.12.16

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 1:45 - R8

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Alan Valenzuela

Date: 2017.11.02

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 2:59 - R3

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Miguel Carrizoza

Date: 2017.09.15

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 0:30 - R1

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Mario Antonio Macias

Date: 2017.07.15

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 1:14 - R1

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Tyrone Luckey

Date: 2017.05.06

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 2:20 - R2

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Devonaire Jones

Date: 2017.02.03

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 0:55 - R2

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jose Antonio Martinez

Date: 2016.12.17

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 2:00 - R2

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Mario Aguirre

Date: 2016.10.14

Result: Win - Retired

Time: 3:00 - R2

Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jonathan Cruz

Date: 2016.08.17

Result: Win - KO/TKO

Time: 1:44 - R2