Ryan Garcia Claims WWE Wants Him to Sign Contract, Asks Fans If He Should Join Professional Wrestling
Popular boxer Ryan Garcia reveals WWE offered him a contract to join the company after his spectacular win against Devin Haney.
Ryan Garcia made waves with his recent social media activity and impressive victory over Devin Haney in their boxing bout on April 20. Despite being the underdog, Garcia silenced his critics by knocking Haney down three times and securing a split decision win.
Even though Garcia ended Haney's undefeated record and claimed victory, his achievement was overshadowed by the fact that he failed to make weight by three pounds at the weigh-ins. Due to this, the commission ruled that Garcia would not be awarded the title even if he emerged victorious.
Ryan Garcia recently tweeted and informed his fans that WWE had offered him a contract, saying, "WWE wants to sign me. Should I?"
In recent times, WWE has been expanding its reach internationally, collaborating with global stars, and signing already-established personalities.
Logan Paul, a renowned YouTuber and businessman who transitioned into the world of professional wrestling, has seamlessly integrated himself into WWE as a bona fide professional wrestler. Similarly, the famous pop star Bad Bunny has made occasional appearances in WWE, showcasing his wrestling skills. Bad Bunny's most recent wrestling match took place at WWE Backlash 2023.
Ryan Garcia’s Boxing Record
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney
Date: 2024.04.20
Result: Win - Decision - Majority
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte
Date: 2023.12.02
Result: Win - Left Hook, Follow-Up Punches
Time: 2:51 - R8
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis
Date: 2023.04.22
Result: Loss - Body Shot
Time: 1:44 - R7
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna
Date: 2022.07.16
Result: Win - Left Hook
Time: 0:28 - R6
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe
Date: 2022.04.09
Result: Win - Decision - Unanimous
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Joseph Diaz
Date: 2021.11.27
Result: Cancelled Bout
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna
Date: 2021.07.09
Result: Cancelled Bout
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell
Date: 2021.01.02
Result: Win - Left Hook Liver Shot
Time: 1:58 - R7
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell
Date: 2020.12.05
Result: Cancelled Bout
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca
Date: 2020.02.14
Result: Win - Check Left Hook
Time: 1:20 - R1
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Romero Duno
Date: 2019.11.02
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 1:38 - R1
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Avery Sparrow
Date: 2019.09.14
Result: Cancelled Bout
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jose Lopez
Date: 2019.03.30
Result: Win - Retirement
Time: 3:00 - R2
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Braulio Rodriguez
Date: 2018.12.15
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 1:14 - R5
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Carlos Morales
Date: 2018.09.01
Result: Win - Decision - Majority
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jayson Velez
Date: 2018.05.04
Result: Win - Decision - Unanimous
Time: -
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Fernando Vargas Parra
Date: 2018.03.22
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 2:55 - R1
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Noe Martinez Raygoza
Date: 2017.12.16
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 1:45 - R8
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Alan Valenzuela
Date: 2017.11.02
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 2:59 - R3
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Miguel Carrizoza
Date: 2017.09.15
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 0:30 - R1
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Mario Antonio Macias
Date: 2017.07.15
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 1:14 - R1
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Tyrone Luckey
Date: 2017.05.06
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 2:20 - R2
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Devonaire Jones
Date: 2017.02.03
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 0:55 - R2
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jose Antonio Martinez
Date: 2016.12.17
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 2:00 - R2
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Mario Aguirre
Date: 2016.10.14
Result: Win - Retired
Time: 3:00 - R2
Fight Name: Ryan Garcia vs Jonathan Cruz
Date: 2016.08.17
Result: Win - KO/TKO
Time: 1:44 - R2
