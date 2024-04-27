Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's BMCM co-star Alaya F on film's underwhelming business; 'It didn’t bother me'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a massive budget but failed to impress critics or make a mark at the box office. The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy. Alaya F shared in a recent interview that the movie's lackluster performance didn't faze her as it allowed her to connect with a new audience.

Alaya F opens up on BMCM's underwhelming performance

In a chat with News18 Showsha, Alaya F discussed the box office disappointment of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which fell short of expectations despite its large budget. She expressed, “It didn’t bother me because I feel that I got a lot from the film. I managed to reach a new audience who perhaps didn’t know of me. When you’re making a film of that scale and an action masala one at that, the reviews aren’t going to be all about critical acclaim.”

Alaya said that for a movie like this, the main review will always come from the audience. While it received a mixed reaction from viewers, she believes everyone has their own preferences and she can't dictate what they should or shouldn't watch.

Preferring not to dwell on negativity, the 26-year-old says that she's focusing on the positive side of things. She mentions being content that the film gave her visibility. She jokingly says, "Let people send me some hate and get angry. That also works."

Alaya F's work front

Coming next, Alaya F will star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth. The movie is a biopic based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist who overcame visual impairment and founded Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is set to hit theaters on May 10th.

