Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT’s director Venkat Prabhu confirms THIS update

As we all know, Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to feature in the sci-fi film The Greatest Of All Time or The Goat on September 5th, 2024. The movie directed by Maanadu fame director Venkat Prabhu has recently gotten a significant update about the film.

Interacting with Thalapathy fans on X (formerly Twitter), Venkat Prabhu was asked by a user when the film’s next single would be unveiled. In response, the director confirmed that the second single would be released in June of this year.

Venkat Prabhu drops new update about Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT

The makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer released the film’s first single, Whistle Podu, a couple of weeks ago. Now, it seems that fans will have to wait until June to receive yet another banger from Yuvan Shankar Raja’s composition.

Thalapathy Vijay himself sang the first single, and the lyrical video featured a few glimpses of the actor dancing alongside Prabhu Deva and Prasanth. Madhan Karky, who previously made hit songs with Vijay in films like Nanban and Kaththi, penned the song lyrics. Moreover, the song also excitedly teased the actor's political entry in Tamil Nadu.

Although the single was released with a huge hype, it received mixed reviews from the audience. However, some even argue the song’s impact will improve with time.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time, or The GOAT, is an upcoming sci-fi action film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie features the actor in a dual role, and an ensemble cast of actors, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mic Mohan, Laila, Jayaram, and many more, plays key roles.

With the film set to release in September this year, the superstar had been shooting for the film in Russia. It was speculated that the shoot comprised some heavy action blocks, with Vijay even sustaining injuries to his hand and head.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

As all are excited about the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s next, many are already speculating who would direct the actor’s alleged last film, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 69. With many directors' names coming up in the lot, it seems like director H Vinoth is leading it, although an official confirmation is still pending.

Moreover, there have also been rumors that either Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Keerthy Suresh will play the lead role in the actor’s 69th film before he ventures into politics.

