Jyothika's black and white polka dot dress with green heels proves color-blocking looks gorgeous if done right

Talented actress Jyothika has carved her place in the hearts of fans across the country with her amazing acting and charming presence. After a considerable hiatus from Hindi cinema, actress Jyothika is back in the limelight with her recent ventures. Following the success of her Hindi film Shaitaan, she is set to enthrall audiences once again with her upcoming film Srikanth, alongside Alaya F and Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, for the promotions of Srikanth, she served a look in a dress that exuded retro vibes! Let’s decode her look below.

Jyothika’s polka-dot dress

The South Indian sensation stepped out in a stunning black and white polka dot dress that left everyone speechless. The polka dot dress is inherently whimsical and fun. Her dress featured full sleeves, collars and boasted a draped front that added an element of elegance, asymmetry and an interesting twist to her dress. The polka dot pattern added a playful charm to her ensemble. The ankle-length hemline of the dress created a silhouette that was both chic and flattering.

Polka dot dresses are not something new; they became popular in the 1920s and 1930s. Polka dots were famously worn by iconic figures of the mid-20th century, such as Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Lucille Ball, and they have remained in trend until now. You can wear polka dot dresses like Jyothika's to the office, on a beach walk, or to any special event.

Jyothika’s accessories and glam

The Kaakha Kaakha actress elevated her look with carefully selected accessories. She paired her polka-dot dress with green heels. Her green heels broke the monochrome palette of her dress and added a pop of color. Additionally, she adorned her fingers with golden rings and accessorized with earrings, adding a subtle dazzle to her overall look.

Shaitaan star Jyothika’s makeup was equally stunning. She opted for a bronze glow that illuminated her complexion, with bronzer applied to accentuate her features and add warmth to her face. Her cheeks were delicately blushed, adding a rosy flush that enhanced her radiant smile. For her eyes, the Kaathal the core actress chose nude eyeshadow that subtly enhanced her eyes, creating a soft and feminine look.

Completing her makeup look was a nude lipstick that perfectly complemented her bronzed complexion. Her hair, freshly blow-dried, cascaded in glossy waves that framed her face, adding the final flourish to her stunning appearance.

