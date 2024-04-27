Gillian Anderson Pays Tribute To Her X Files’ Role With Taylor Swift’s TTPD Song

Referencing a song from Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, Gillian Anderson reminisced about her days from her breakthrough role in the American sci-fi series The X-Files. The show aired on Fox for nearly a decade from 1993 to 2002.

Over two decades after she left her role, Anderson took to social media to pay tribute to her character as FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Special Agent Dana Scully quoting the lyrics from one of Swift’s songs in the The Tortured Ports Department album.

Which song did Gillian Anderson refer to?

On April 26, Anderson shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of her and FBI Special Agent Fox Moulder, portrayed by David Duchovny. She captioned it with the lyrics, “you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” from the song Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Ever since the release of Swift’s TTPD album on April 19, which is a rage-fueled take on the life of a teenage celebrity and how others see it, fans have been making fun of the unconventional places they grew up in.

In the case of Anderson, The X-Files series did raise Anderson's career since it was her first major acting project.

About The X-Files and Gillian Anderson’s association with it

Created by Chris Carter, the series centers on Mulder and Scully, who look into the eponymous "X-Files"—marginalized, unresolved cases involving paranormal phenomena.

After its original nine seasons comprising 202 episodes, a short 10th season was released with six episodes and the show returned for an 11th season in January 2018 with 10 episodes. Two feature films have also been released in addition to the show– The X-Files (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008).

Despite its popularity and success, during the last season in 2018, the Emmy Award-winner declared she did not want to continue the role any further. “It’s been an extraordinary opportunity. I’m extremely grateful. (But) I don’t want to be tied down to doing one thing for months and months. I like to be challenged as an actor. That’s why I got into this business. And it’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. This is it for me — I’m really serious.”

However, in April, the 55-year-old Sex Education actor hinted at a chance of reprising her role in case of an anticipated reboot. “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen,” she said.

But, whether she is going to be a part of it or not remains unclear. “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” she said adding that she is “not saying no.”

