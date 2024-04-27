Is Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 3 In The Works? Director Joe Russo Gives Huge Update

Following the conclusion of Extraction 2, there had been little news regarding a potential third installment. Nevertheless, Joe Russo has now provided some insight into the matter.

Discover what the Avengers: Endgame director has revealed about his upcoming project.

Joe Russo about Extraction 3

Joe Russo, alongside his brother Anthony, achieved significant recognition for their exceptional directing work on Marvel films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, Joe has also worked on other noteworthy projects outside of the Marvel universe, which have made a lasting impression on viewers.

Extraction, the movie series based on Andre Parks' graphic novel, stands out as one of his most remarkable and recent achievements. With two successful installments, this Netflix production delivers a thrilling and adrenaline-fueled experience, brought to life by the talented actor Chirs Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of the god of thunder.

Now, shedding some light on its third and one of the most anticipated installments, the Captain America: Civil War director, who has written the 2020 and 2021 movies, confirmed its development, to GamesRadar+.

Joe Russo stated, "Yeah, we're developing it at the moment," while also stating that Sam Hargrave is back on the project to direct it.

The writer further stated that the production is just waiting for everyone's dates to fall within the right schedule.

Calling the franchise interesting, the Captain America: Winter Soldier director also spoke about the character that Hemsworth plays in this movie. He addressed Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, as an “emotionally wounded character, ” while also stating that the movie holds a lot of “storytelling.”

Further explaining the lead character of the Extraction franchise Russo said, “his relationship to violence is one that's built around self-loathing and guilt.”

Joe and Anthony Russo's future projects

Together Anthony and Joe Russo have shown interest in building their own Star Wars world, while also focusing on "original storytelling and new ideas."

Joe has expressed his plans for their projects after Marvel, emphasizing the desire to create their own Star Wars. Their main objective is to prioritize original storytelling and innovative concepts.

Joe further acknowledged the prevalence of repetitive narratives in current movies and the concern of potential franchise exploitation in the industry. Recognizing the audience's yearning for fresh ideas and narratives, Joe and his brother intend to concentrate on delivering exactly that in their future endeavors beyond Marvel.

No further details of Extraction 3 have been revealed yet.

