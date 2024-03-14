Cast members of the popular show Marry My Husband are recently seen enjoying their vacation in Vietnam. The holiday was planned right after the show’s finale as it ended with some of the highest ratings in the history of television. The trip was planned to celebrate the success of the show.

Marry My Husband cast seen on a vacation

On March 14, 2024, Lee Yi Kyung from Marry My Husband posted several pictures from his personal Instagram account of the reward vacation he went along with the other cast members. In the post, the lead actors of the show, Park Min Young and Na In Woo, were also seen and appeared to be having an amazing time while playing golf. Yoo Hee Yeon’s picture was also seen in the Instagram post.

Following the phenomenal success of the show, the vacation was planned as a reward to celebrate the achievement. The actors surely became much closer to each other during the shoot, so naturally, the production team decided to schedule a holiday. The vacation took place in Vietnam and the cast and crew spent quality time together in the picturesque location. Na In Woo specifically requested to postpone his military enlistment so that he could attend the vacation with the other cast members.

Marry My Husband cast and plot

Written by Shin Yoo-dam and co-directed by Park Won Guk and Han Jin Seon. Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Gi Kwang, and Song Ha Yoon are among the esteemed cast lineup. The show is based on a webtoon of the same name by Sung So Jak.

The plot of the series centers around the story of a woman who suffers from a chronic illness. After she witnesses her husband having an affair with her best friend, he accidentally murders her. However, she finds herself waking up again, but she has traveled 10 years back in time. In 2013, her life goes back to how it was, but her motives change drastically. She attempts to make her best friend take over her destiny and marry her husband instead. As she gets a second chance at life, she is determined to lead her best life with no regrets. The drama consisted of 16 episodes in total.