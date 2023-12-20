Park Min Young reveals 37 kg weight loss and haircut transformation for Marry My Husband
Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young , Lee Yi Kyung and Na In Woo will be releasing on January 1. Here is what Park Min Young had to say about her transformation.
-
Park Min Young reveals reason for weight loss and new haircut
-
Marry My Husband to premiere on January 1
Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, and Na In Woo, is based on a webtoon and is a fantasy romance drama. It is scheduled to release on January 1. The revenge drama tells the story of a protagonist who has been wronged and awakens to her past self to seek vengeance on her husband, her best friend, and others. Park Min Young revealed details about her preparation and transformantion for the role.
Park Min Young's weight loss and new haircut
Park Min Young revealed that she though the script for Marry My Husband was gun and she felt that the main character was facinating. She revealed that she lost weight not just for the sake of it but to portray the pain of the character better. Park Min Young also mentioned that she chose a new haircut to show the character's transformation.
Seong So Jak's webtoon served as the inspiration for Marry My Husband, which was serialized on Naver from November 2021 to February 2023. The fantasy drama is slated to premiere on January 1, 2024, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST, which is 5:20 pm IST.
More on Marry My Husband
The tvN drama has been directed by Park Won Gook, who has previously worked on Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Special Labour Inspector Mr. Jo, The Emporer: Owner of the Mask, and many more. Gogh, the Starry Night, and Awaken's writer Shin Yoo Dam screenwrote for this project. Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon will be taking the leading roles in the drama.
The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Marry My Husband: Park Min Young gets ready for revenge against cheating ex Lee Yi Kyung
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more