PLAVE is holding their much-anticipated fan concert titled Hello, Asterum!, and the pre-sale tickets have sold out within just 10 minutes of their release. The South Korean boy band is K-pop’s first-ever virtual boy group that has been pushing boundaries and defying the norms of the music industry.

PLAVE's upcoming concert Hello, Asterum! presale tickets sold out

On March 19, 2024, at 8 PM KST, the fan club opened for presale tickets via Interpark Ticket and offered the opportunity for exclusive early access. Traffic on the site increased right after its release as fans of the group were trying to grab their tickets. With over 70,000 eager fans logging in simultaneously, a staggering influx ensued, which ignited a fierce battle to secure seats.

Due to their immense popularity among the K-pop community, the pre-sale tickets for their upcoming event sold out in just 10 minutes. The concert is set to be held at Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park on April 13 and April 14, 2024. The general reservation of seats will take place on March 21, 2024. The enthusiasm for the group’s showcase amongst fans only proves how the K-pop industry is constantly evolving and offering new concepts to the audience.

More about virtual K-pop band PLAVE

Formed by Vlast, the virtual K-pop boy band is composed of five members, which include Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin. The group officially made their debut on March 12, 2023, with the single album, Asterum. According to Plave’s concept of the group, Asterum is a place between Caelum and Terra where they engage and meet up with their well-wishers and fans.

The group stood out with their first EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come, when it reached a million streams within less than 24 hours, giving them a position in the Melon Hall of Fame. Moreover, they also received a well-deserved nomination for Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023. Moreover, their second EP, Asterum: 134-1, sold over five hundred thousand copies, and the title track, Way 4 Luv, won two Korean music show awards.

The group celebrated their first anniversary on March 12, 2024, via a live stream on their YouTube channel. Moreover, a pop-up store named WAY 4 LUV was also set up in celebration of their one-year debut in the K-pop industry.

