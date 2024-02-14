POLL: BTS' Just One Day, TWICE's What is Love?, BOL4's Some, more; pick the most romantic K-pop song for Valentine's Day

Celebrate this Valentine's Day with the perfect K-pop playlist to serenade your loved ones. From the sweet melodies of BTS' Just One Day, the sultry vibes of EXO's Love Shot, and the enchanting harmonies of FIFTY's Cupid, there's a song for every romantic moment.

ENHYPEN's Polaroid Love adds a youthful and heartfelt touch, while AKMU's Love Lee brings acoustic warmth. SEVENTEEN's Darling offers a perfect blend of pop and R&B, and SHINee's classic Replay takes us on a nostalgic journey.

Exploring the dreamy realm, aespa's Dreams Come True enchants with its futuristic soundscape. TWICE's What is Love? brings a fun and catchy vibe, while NewJeans' Ditto adds a fresh and contemporary flavor to the mix.

Closing the selection with BOL4's Some, a timeless duet capturing the essence of shared emotions. Each song encapsulates a unique facet of love, making it challenging to pick just one for Valentine's Day. Cast your vote and let the romantic melodies elevate your celebration, creating unforgettable moments with the one you love. Whether you sway to the rhythm of a slow ballad or dance to an upbeat track, this K-pop playlist is sure to make your Valentine's Day even more special.

