Nayanthara REACTS to Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham; calls it ‘cinematic triumph’

Nayanthara took to her Instagram story section and praised Aavesham for its technical aspects along with Fahadh Faasil and the team of Aavesham.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 30, 2024  |  10:44 AM IST |  410
Nayanthara praises Fahadh Faasil and team of Aavesham
Nayanthara praises Fahadh Faasil and team of Aavesham (PC: Nayanthara, Nazariya Fahadh Instagram)

Malayalam Industry's other cinematic gem Aavesham from the industry. The film has not just blown away movie lovers but also took many celebrities by storm who have praised Aavesham and its technical aspects. 

Now, Lady Superstar Nayanthara has also joined the list of the Aavesham fan community as she has shared her opinion about Fahadh Faasil's entertainer. Have a look!

Nayanthara reacts on Aavesham

Nayanthara reacts on Aavesham

Nayanthara took to her Instagram story section, shared Aavesham's uber-cool poster, and wrote, “Aavesham is a cinematic triumph of the decade. The finesse writing of Githu madhavan has set boundaries for the commercial films to be made in the future!! Love love loveddddit.” 

Nayanthara further mentioned Fahadh Faasil as a superstar and praised the actor for his killer performance. The actress further wrote, “Loved every bit of your unbelievable performance.” 

Later, Nayanthara wrote about Aavesham's technical masters, including Nazariya Fahadh, the makers of Aavesham, the music department and cinematographer Sushin Shyam, and Sameer Thahir for their amazing work.

Credits: Nayanthara Instagram
