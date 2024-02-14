From Descendants of the Sun to Doctor Slump: Top 10 romance-filled K-dramas to watch this Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day, the epitome of romance, offers a perfect excuse to cozy up and enjoy heartwarming K-dramas. Whether celebrating with a special someone or relishing the joy of self-love, these delightful romantic series are tailored for the occasion. From sweet gestures to captivating chemistry and brilliant storylines, indulge in the charm of cliched rom-coms that make hearts flutter. Whether you're celebrating with a loved one or embracing the warmth of self-love, our curated list of cute romantic K-dramas ensures a memorable Valentine's Day filled with love and laughter.

Here are the top 10 romantic K-dramas to add to your Valentine's watchlist

1. Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun intricately weaves a romantic tale amid military and medical challenges. Captain Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), a charismatic special forces leader, falls for the competent and assertive cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo). Their love faces obstacles due to Si Jin's high-risk profession, resulting in poignant rejections. Master Sergeant Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), Si Jin's loyal friend, navigates a complex relationship with army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won), marked by military hierarchies. The series artfully explores the dynamics of love against the backdrop of duty, creating a captivating narrative that resonates with audiences globally.

2. Something in the Rain

Something in the Rain delicately explores the complexities of romance, portraying the evolving relationship between Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) and Seo Joon Hee (Jung Hae In). As they transition from acquaintances to genuine couples, the series beautifully captures the intricacies of their love story. The age difference between Jin Ah, a 35-year-old store supervisor, and Joon Hee, a 31-year-old character animation designer, adds a layer of societal taboo, creating tension and challenges. The narrative not only delves into their blossoming romance but also intertwines with broader themes, addressing workplace sexism and societal expectations. The series skillfully navigates these taboos, offering viewers a poignant and relatable romantic drama.

3. It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay carefully unfolds a compelling romantic narrative between Moon Gang Tae and Ko Moon Young. The series navigates the complexities of their relationship, with Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), an empathetic caregiver, drawn to the enigmatic children's book author, Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji), who battles antisocial personality disorder. Their emotional journey unfolds amidst healing and self-discovery, offering viewers a unique portrayal of love that transcends societal norms. Moon Young's romantic obsession adds layers to the storyline, and as the characters slowly heal each other's wounds, the series beautifully explores the transformative power of love in overcoming personal struggles and emotional trauma.

4. Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer unfolds a captivating romantic tale between Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi), former lovers bound by a pact to never cross paths again. The series takes an unexpected turn when a high school documentary they co-starred in gains viral attention, forcing them back together. The narrative explores their intricate emotions, growth, and the complexities of rekindling a connection amidst unexpected circumstances. As the characters confront their shared past, the drama beautifully captures the essence of love through subtle gestures and unspoken feelings. Our Beloved Summer delves into the profound aspects of romance, portraying love through the lens of heartbeat, memories, and dreams.

5. Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing on You unfolds an epic love story defying the boundaries between South and North Korea. Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Ji), a successful South Korean heiress, crash-lands in the North, leading to a fateful encounter with Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), a reserved North Korean army captain. As Se Ri seeks a return to the South, their love blossoms despite political tensions and personal challenges. The series navigates the complexities of their relationship, blending romance, humor, and drama. Yoon Se Ri's and Ri Jeong Hyeok's heartfelt connection, set against the backdrop of geopolitical strife, captivates viewers with its poignant portrayal of love transcending borders.

6. Strong Woman Bong Soon

Strong Woman Bong Soon blends romance and comedy in the tale of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young), a young woman endowed with superhuman strength. Her crush on police officer In Guk Doo takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), a charismatic gaming company CEO. The series explores the quirky dynamics between the three characters as Bong Soon navigates her strength and falls for Min Hyuk. Their relationship evolves amidst comical and perilous situations, creating a captivating romantic storyline. Viewers were drawn to the endearing chemistry between Park Bo Young's Bong Soon and Park Hyung Sik's Min Hyuk, making it a hit series.

7. Fight For My Way

Fight For My Way weaves a charming romantic angle between Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon), a former taekwondo player turned mixed martial artist, and Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), a resilient young woman aspiring to become an announcer. Despite their underdog status and societal expectations, the long-time friends discover that their connection is evolving into something deeper. The series beautifully captures their journey as they navigate challenges in both career and love, highlighting the complexities of chasing dreams and finding romance. Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won deliver compelling performances, adding authenticity to the characters' emotional struggles and making the romantic aspect a standout feature of the show.

8. A Good Day To Be A Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog introduces a unique and whimsical romantic angle between Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a high school Korean language teacher cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing, and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), a reserved math teacher who harbors a fear of dogs due to childhood trauma. The series intricately explores their unconventional love story, navigating through the challenges posed by Hae Na's canine transformation. The romantic aspect is filled with humor, heartwarming moments, and a touch of fantasy, making it an engaging and distinctive narrative. Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo's performances contribute to the charm of this delightful romantic comedy with a supernatural twist.

9. Coffee Prince

Coffee Prince intricately weaves a captivating gender-bender romance, blending humor and heartfelt moments. The series revolves around the unconventional relationship between Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye), who disguises herself as a boy, and Choi Han Gyeol (Gong Yoo), a young coffee shop owner. The plot cleverly explores societal norms and expectations surrounding gender roles, presenting a refreshing take on love. As feelings develop between Eun Chan and Han Gyeol, the storyline delves into self-discovery, challenging traditional notions of love and identity. Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo deliver compelling performances, adding depth to the emotional journey of two characters navigating the complexities of love and societal expectations.

10. Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump explores the romantic terrain with a unique twist, as Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik) navigate a hate-to-love relationship. The series infuses humor and romance into the narrative, presenting a story of two individuals who, despite their high school rivalry and initial animosity, find themselves cohabitating after facing setbacks in their medical careers. The romantic aspect unfolds as they overcome past differences and explore newfound feelings, adding layers of complexity and charm to their evolving relationship. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik bring chemistry to their roles, enhancing the romantic journey in this medical-themed romantic comedy.

