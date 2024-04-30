Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series: Netflix Confirms Production; Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is gearing up for the new Scooby-Doo live-action drama. Greg Berlanti will executive produce the live-action Scooby-Doo series for Netflix, with Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg writing it.

The streaming service has made a script-to-series order, meaning it is one step away from going straight to series. Neither Netflix, Warner Bros Television nor Berlanti Productions would confirm the deal, but the three companies have been working on it for months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Everything we know about the Scooby-Doo live-action series production

The live-action/CGI hybrid show is said to be an adult take on Scooby-Doo that includes supernatural elements. The character designs are expected to resemble more realistic versions of the classic cartoon counterparts - Shaggy, Fred, Velma or Daphne will also appear in this version of Mystery Inc.

Appelbaum and Rosenberg will be both writers and Berlanti Productions will be the showrunners and executive producers as part of their overall deal with WBTV. It's unclear if the project is being produced in-house at Warner Bros Television, where all other recent Scooby-Doo shows have originated, or if it's related to the Netflix partnership signed two years ago.

This marks yet another TV adaptation for the duo after FX’s High Fidelity reboot and Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop. They’re repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Berlanti Productions was behind Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, CW’s Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Doompatrol, Batwoman, etc.

Scooby-Doo has been adapted into countless animated TV shows over its 50-year history; this would be only its second live-action series (after the Hanna-Barbera studio-produced original The New Scooby-Doo Movies). The franchise has also spawned movies, comic books/cartoon crossovers with Batman and WWE wrestlers, Lego sets, theme park rides and even a CW-style shared universe with spinoffs Fred Flintstone And Friends and A Pup Named Scooby-Doo. In more recent years, Max released an animated spinoff, Velma, the character who was voiced by Mindy Kaling, though any news of its future production is still awaited.

Writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears created the animated Scooby-Doo series in 1969. It aired on CBS and ABC simultaneously until its cancellation in 1986. Since then, the Scooby-Doo franchise has seen numerous adaptations and spinoffs, solidifying its status as one of the most iconic TV cartoons of all time.

