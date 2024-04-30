Most Embarrassing Thing': Jimmy Fallon Shares How He Felt When Nicole Kidman Revealed Their Failed Dating History On His Show

Jimmy Fallon in his recent interview opened up about Nicole Kidman’s past admission of having a crush on him. Addressing the possibility of being romantically engaged with Kidman, Fallon believed that Kidman totally “blindsided” him on the show by dropping such a major bomb on both the audience and the host himself.

Jimmy Fallon believed Nicole Kidman embarrassed him on his own show

In his latest conversation with Deadline, Fallon recalled Kidman’s past remarks on his show where she abruptly mentioned having a crush on him. Reflecting, Fallon shared he was completely shocked by such an out-of-context conversation. As per Fallon the Aquaman star totally embarrassed him by discussing their failed dating history, which even included the mention of her visit to his apartment.

He shared, "Nicole Kidman totally blindsided me on my show. We were just there to talk about one of her movies or something she was going to win an award for. She was great and she looked amazing and we were talking and she goes, 'Did you know that we dated? Do you remember like I had a crush on you and I came over to your apartment? It was the most embarrassing thing."

Did Nicole Kidman have a crush on Jimmy Fallon?

In 2015, during one of the episodes of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kidman suddenly went ahead and mentioned that she had a crush on Fallon back in the day. Recalling their interaction, Fallon revealed that the celeb duo met each other through a mutual friend who brought Kidman to his place.

He shared, “I’m walking down the street in New York City, and my friend Rick calls me and says, ‘Dude, what are you doing? I have Nicole Kidman with me and she wants to meet you to be in Bewitched or something. I can be in your apartment in 10 minutes.”

Kidman went ahead and mentioned her past admiration and crush for Fallon. But she is over that feeling and is now of course only and only in love with her husband, Keith Urban. “I just remember I liked you. Not now, I’m married now. But Rick was like, ‘Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment,’ and I was single,” she added.

Shocked by this confession, Fallon asked, “What are you talking about? Could I have dated Nicole Kidman?” Recalling her visit to Fallon’s apartment, Kidman revealed that the late-night show host expressed no interest in her, blowing her off. She mentioned, “You wouldn’t talk, you didn’t say anything. You were like, ‘Hey, mmm, mmm, mmm!”

To his defense, Fallon stated, “I didn’t know this was a thing, I thought it was a movie or something.” But it didn’t stop Kidman who went ahead and recalled being ignored by Fallon during her visit to his apartment. She remarked, “Well it was like a hang and then you put a video game on or something and I was like, ‘This is so bad.’ And you didn’t talk at all. So after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing.’ So I left, and went, ‘OK, no chemistry. Maybe he’s gay!’”

Fallon later revealed how this conversation eventually became a joke between him and Kidman’s husband, Urban, as they pranked Kidman during the Met Gala. Though the duo might not have dated each other in real life but are pretty happy with their current marriage partners.

