Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gets screened in LA; Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives peek into Heeramandi

The biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most acclaimed films in the past few years. Marking actress Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with the master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film won the hearts of the audience worldwide.

Even two years later, the film continues to make an impact. A special screening of the movie was recently organized in LA in the presence of the director who also gave a peek into his upcoming web series Heeramandi.

Recently, American Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre in Los Angeles held a retrospective screening of the 2022 Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali participated in a live chat at the event and also gave a peek into his highly anticipated OTT debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The official social media handle of Bhansali Productions provided a glimpse into the prestigious event through a series of pictures which showcased a packed audience watching Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The caption of the post read, "LA celebrates the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali @am_cinematheque organized a special retrospective of #GangubaiKathiawadi and a peek into #Heeramandi, captivating cinephiles across the globe!"

Have a look at the post!

During the event, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also remarked on the strong portrayal of female characters in his movies. He stated, “On strong female characters in my films, yes we come from a land where we worship the goddess. I have seen some very, very strong women all my life. Women need to be heard, women need to be seen, and their stories need to be told. They are the creators of mankind. We are all born to women-kind.”

More about Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film based on the life of Gangubai Harjeevandas was released in theaters on February 25, 2022. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the ensemble cast includes talented actors like Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, and Indira Tiwari.

Gangubai Kathiawadi premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival prior to its theatrical release. Adding to the appreciation from critics and viewers, the film won multiple categories at the 69th National Film Awards including the Best Actress award for Alia, signifying a milestone in her career.

