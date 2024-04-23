Queen of Tears’ Lee Joo Bin confirmed to lead crime-thriller Guardians; Know character details

Lee Joo Bin has witnessed a surge in her popularity after her notable appearance in the ongoing drama Queen of Tears. Making her drama debut in 2017, she has steadily risen to prominence, displaying her impeccable acting skills in a bunch of popular K-dramas like Be Melodramatic, She Would Never Know, and more. The latest update suggests she is on a journey to further her portfolio as a K-drama actress, bagging more astounding roles.

Lee Joo Bin bags role in upcoming crime-thriller drama Guardians

On April 23, reports surfaced about Lee Joo Bin’s new work. Shortly after, her agency ANDMARQ Entertainment confirmed the news about her lead role in the upcoming crime-thriller drama Guardians (literal title). Sharing the exciting news, the agency relayed a statement through Korean media coverage stating, “It is true that the actress will be appearing in Guardians.”

The Queen of Tears actress will embody the role of Han Do Kyung, a bright woman with a calm and collected demeanor, who radiates positive vibes. This delightful news has quickly grabbed the netizens' attention, as they are looking forward to the actress synchronizing with the compassionate character, which will be a little contrasting with her current role in Queen of Tears.

Know more about Lee Joo Bin's upcoming drama Guardians

Guardians is an upcoming crime-thriller drama that promises to depict the untold stories of probation officers or supervisors who monitor electronic tags on criminals out on probation.

The narrative will unfold an exhilarating saga of those people in law who are constantly grappling with imperfections in justice while trying to prevent criminals from reoffending. These groups of people will also show the good side of the judicial system, by helping offenders reintegrate into society.

According to reports, Guardians is the first work in South Korean television, which will explore this theme.

This drama is expected to be a collaboration between directors Jung Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. The screenplay has reportedly been penned by writer Noh Min Kyung and it will be produced by Apollo Pictures.

Who is Lee Joo Bin?

Lee Joo Bin currently stars in tvN’s ongoing drama Queen of Tears. She portrays the bittersweet character of Cheon Da Hye, Hong Soo Cheol’s (Kwak Dong Yeon) wife. Alongside Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and other main characters, she is also continually contributing to the drama’s wild success.

Lee Joo Bin will also make a noteworthy appearance in the upcoming film The Roundup: Punishment, where she will co-star Ma Dong Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, and more actors.

The filming for her upcoming drama Guardians will commence shortly after confirming the complete cast lineup.

