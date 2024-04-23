'Happy and grateful': Wi Ha Joon reacts to reuniting with Something in The Rain director for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Wi Ha Joon is all set to grace the screen with his upcoming rom-com The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. In this drama, he will co-star with actress Jung Ryeo Won, who portrays the character of his first love. Excitements are rapidly building up to witness their on-screen chemistry, which has been more or less revealed through the posters and still releases.

Wi Ha Joon shares thoughts on reuniting with director Ahn Pan Seok after 6 years on The Midnight Romance in Hagwon's set

On April 23, a conversation with the lead actor was published by a Korean media converge, where he shared his thoughts on reuniting with director Ahn Pan Seok after 6 years. Previously in 2018, Wi Ha Joon worked with him on the drama Something in the Rain.

He starred as a main character alongside the leads Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is also a deft work from the same director.

Regarding this reunion, he commented, "I was happy and grateful when the director gave me the offer. He gives actors an opportunity to act with their hearts. He made new and impressive scenarios in an unexpected way, which I felt was as expected from him. The set made me learn a lot of new things."

He further talked about the ease he felt while filming under Ahn Pan Seok’s direction, “I was certain to make a realistic project through this drama with the help of my co-star and director.” “I am thankful for this realistic plot. The immersive story made me read the all pages in one go”, the Little Women actor relayed his thoughts on the screenplay.

More about upcoming K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming tvN rom-com drama which will narrate the story of an erstwhile student and his unwavering love for a female instructor.

Wi Ha Joon portrays Lee Joon Ho, a sluggish student attending an academy in order to get admission in a prestigious university. He falls head over heels for his instructor Seo Hye Jin, played by actress Jung Ryeo Won.

Years later, in an unexpected turn of events, he returns to the same academy as a rookie instructor, leaving the job in a large company. He is unable to forget his first love even after becoming an adult and gradually pursues her.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s new pairing is promised to unfold the drama’s narrative with a heart-warming chemistry, which viewers are eagerly awaiting.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is set to premiere on May 11, 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST).

