Rookie Cops fame Kim Woo Seok parts ways with TOP Media; joins Blitzway Entertainment

Singer and actor Kim Woo Seok parted ways with TOP Media after a substantial stint as his exclusive contract concluded. In an official statement on March 5, KST, TOP Media announced the amicable departure, expressing gratitude for Woo Seok's significant growth as a solo artist and actor. Simultaneously, Woo Seok revealed his association with Blitzway Entertainment.

Kim Woo Seok switches from TOP Media to Blitzway Entertainment

After a significant chapter with TOP Media, singer, and actor Kim Woo Seok has bid adieu as his exclusive contract with the agency concludes. The official statement released on March 5 KST revealed the mutual agreement between Kim Woo Seok and TOP Media to part ways upon the expiration of his exclusive contract.

Acknowledging Kim Woo Seok's remarkable growth as a solo artist and actor during his tenure, TOP Media expressed gratitude and assured ongoing support for his future artistic endeavors. This announcement coincides with Kim Woo Seok's venture into a new phase of his career, as he joined Blitzway Entertainment, aligning himself with acclaimed actors like Joo Ji Hoon.

In a heartfelt letter, Kim Woo Seok reflected on his over ten years with TOP Media. He expressed immense gratitude to the agency for crafting joyous moments and aiding his personal growth. He recognized the combination of happiness and hardships experienced, attributing his perseverance to the unwavering support of his beloved fans.

As he steps into the future, Kim Woo Seok pledged his determination to confront new challenges with vigor. He humbly asked for continued support from fans, expressing a heartfelt aspiration to become a diligent and relentless Kim Woo Seok.

More details about Kim Woo Seok

Born on March 3, 1994, Kim Woo Seok is a prominent South Korean actor currently affiliated with Alien Company. Making his acting debut in 2017, he has swiftly risen to fame for his compelling performances in various notable productions, including Love Playlist, Rookie Cops, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and The Forbidden Marriage.

In January 2023, Kim Woo Seok hinted at his impending enlistment in the mandatory military service, showcasing his commitment to fulfilling his civic duties. True to his words, he enlisted as an active-duty soldier on April 4, 2023, embarking on a new chapter.

