The IPL fever was at its peak on April 28 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recorded its third win while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roared tremendously, marking its victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The excitement was so high during the matches that fans in the stadium could not resist expressing their joy. Meanwhile, Aly Goni, who is often glued to the screens during the IPL days, reacted to the matches held yesterday (April 28).

The Bigg Boss 14 fame expressed amazement at RCB player Will Jacks' splendid century and stood confident regarding CSK's Shivam Dube stealing the T20 World Cup spot as he drove the team to victory.

Aly Goni's tweet for Virat Kohli and Will Jacks

Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed the Gujarat Titans present a target of 201 runs to the visiting team, RCB. Thanks to the explosive century by Will Jacks and dependable performance by Virat Kohli, RCB overhauled the target and won its third match of the season. While the former scored 100 off 41 balls, King Kohli smashed 70 off 44 balls.

Appreciating the thundering performance of Virat Kohli, Aly Goni took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a note that read, "I think RCB will win all the matches from now.. this ipl is blockbuster in making and obviously Kohli is the main character."

Look at his tweet here:

On the other hand, expressing his amazement at Will's batting prowess, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor wrote, "Finally the real Will Jacks is here This is what he is capable of what a player."

Look at his tweet here:

Aly Goni is confident about Shivam Dube

Other than RCB vs. GT's jaw-dropping face-off in Ahmedabad, the eve of April 28 also saw Chennai Super Kings clash against SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Rituraj Gaikwad-led squad claimed a 78-run triumph over the visitors. CSK's innings were led by captain Ruturaj's classy 98, while Shivam Dube becoming a six-hitting machine was unmissable, too.

Lauding Dube for his power-packed performance, Aly Goni mentioned in his Instagram story, "This guy deserve to be there in t20 wc #period @dubeshivam."

Check out Aly Goni's story here:

It was after two consequent defeats that Chennai Super Kings recorded their win in the IPL 2024 season, grabbing the third spot in the points table. Since Aly Goni is a huge fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Viral Kohli, the actor barely leaves an opportunity to miss their matches during the IPL season.

More about the RCB vs GT match

With an impressive performance by the GT batters, RCB was given the target of 201 runs. The latter team started its innings with skipper Faf du Plessis at the crease. However, after he lost his wicket to Sai Kishore, Will Jacks walked in and wasn't finding it very easy against the GT spinners.

Eventually, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks' partnership saw a major turn after the latter broke the shackles and smashed several boundaries. Lastly, Jacks finished off in style by smashing a six, thereby leading his team to victory and completing his century.

More about CSK vs SRH match

Chennai Super Kings were the first to bat, and they had their 100 in the 11th over. Gaikwad attacked, and Dube also smashed a couple of six, thereby maintaining the class and style. SRH had to chase down 214, and the batters started in the expected fashion. However, the fall of wickets during the match made it challenging for Sunrisers Hyderabad to find momentum. SRH’s innings eventually finished on 134, and CSK had a big win on their hands.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!