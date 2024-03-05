Yoo Ah In's Drug Case: Prosecution seeks prison term for doctor involved, actor accused of using sister's name

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of substance abuse

In a high-profile case involving actor Yoo Ah In's alleged drug abuse, the prosecution seeks a three-year prison sentence for Doctor A, who administered propofol without reporting it. Meanwhile, a witness claims Yoo Ah In used his sister's name to acquire drugs. The next trial is scheduled for April 4.

Doctor involved in Yoo Ah In’s drug case sentenced 3 years prison term

In a recent trial at the Seoul Central District Court on March 5, the prosecution has requested a three-year prison sentence for Doctor A, who stands accused of violating the Narcotic Drug Control Act. Alongside the prison term, a fine of 270,000 won has been proposed. Doctor A faces charges for self-administering propofol twice at a Gangnam Gu hospital last year, actions allegedly undisclosed to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, despite administering the same drug to actor Yoo Ah In on multiple occasions.

The prosecution emphasized that Doctor A had administered propofol to Yoo Ah In a total of 17 times but failed to document it in the integrated narcotics management system, neglecting to report it to relevant authorities.

Despite admitting to all charges outlined in the indictment, Doctor A's lawyer argued that the defendant's health, compounded by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, should be taken into consideration. The defense pleaded for leniency, citing mental distress and health issues as contributing factors.

While expressing remorse during the proceedings, Doctor A's defense contended that the failure to report Yoo Ah In's propofol administration was more an act of negligence than intent. They advocated for a lighter sentence, proposing a fine instead of imprisonment, highlighting the defendant's remorse and reflection.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4 KST, where the court will determine the final verdict.

Yoo Ah In’s acquaintance alleges the actor used his sister’s name to acquire drugs

Meanwhile, during Yoo Ah In's third trial, a witness, identified as D, claimed the actor used his own sister's name to acquire drugs. D, a clothing business owner and allegedly a friend of Yoo Ah In for the past 17 years, asserted that he had picked up drugs for the actor under his sister's identity, shedding light on the actor's alleged involvement in acquiring prescriptions under false pretenses. The trial also revealed D as a figure accused of providing funds for another individual to escape drug abuse accusations.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits the final verdict and the implications for both the doctor and Yoo Ah In in this complex drug-related case.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

