Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace: Jang Dong Yoon and Shin Eun Soo to take lead in historical K-drama; reports

Like Flowers is Sand's Jang Dong Yoon, Twinkling Watermelon's Shin Eun Soo have been reported to be cast in the upcoming historical romance comedy Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 18, 2024  |  12:18 PM IST |  3.6K
Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace is an upcoming historical romance for which the fans have been eagerly waiting. Recent reports have suggested that Jang Dong Yoon and Shin Eun Soo would be taking on the lead roles in this much anticipated K-drama. Jang Dong Yoon is known for his roles in hits Daily Dose of Sunshine, Tale of Nokdu and more. Shin Eun So has been a part of popular series like Twinkling Watermelon, Summer Strike and more. Here is a look at the details. 

Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace to star Jang Dong Yoon and Shin Eun Soo

In January 18, it was reported that Like Flowers in Sand's Jang Dong Yoon and Twinkling Watermelon's Shin Eun Soo would be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming historical romance Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace. The story follows the story of a writer court lady and her listener, the crown prince. 



More about Jang Dong Yoon and Shin Eun Soo

Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company and in the same year, he also starred in Solomon's Perjury. He rose to popularity with his gender-bender The Tale of Nokdu with Kim So Hyun. Continuing his streak, the actor has appeared in many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more. He is currently appearing in Like Flowers in Sand which has been well received by viewers. He also recently starred in the Netflix drama Daily Dose of Sunshine which talked about mental health and being kind to oneself. 

Shin Eun Soo debuted in 2016 with Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned and The Legend of the Blue Sea. Some of her popular works include Summer Strike, Bad Papa, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and more. She last appeared in Twinkling Watermelon which was loved by the audience.

Latest Articles