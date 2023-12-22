Like Flowers in Sand Ep 1-2 review: Jang Dong Yoon displays frustrations; faces defeats and joys of a wrestler

Like Flowers in Sand featuring Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung was released on December 20. It is a sports drama that revolves around a ssireum player. Ssireum is a form of Korean traditional wrestling that takes place in a wrestling ring covered in sand and hence the title of the drama. Episode 1 garnered 1.5 percent average nationwide viewership rating while Episode 2 received 1.4 percent.

Name: Like Flowers in Sand

Release date: December 20

When: The show airs every Wednesday and Thursday

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung, Lee Joo Seung, Yoon Jong Seok, Lee Jae Joon, Kim Bo Ra

Director: Kim Jin Woo

Writer: Won Yoo Jung

Where to watch: Netflix

Network: ENA

Summary

The drama tells the story of Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. He is planning to quit and retire but his life alters as he crosses paths with Oh Yoo Kyung who takes on the job of the team manager. Baek Doo's team has been losing for a while. Yoo Kyung is responsible to get back their reputation. Baek Doo feels that Yoo Kyung is his childhood friend Doo Shik who was a phenomenal Ssireum player which makes him join the team again.

Recap of episodes 1 and 2

Episode 1 explores the current trials and tribulations in the life of Kim Baek Doo. He was a SSireum prodigy when he was young. As he grew up, things turned out to be very different. He has been to win the championship but has been unable to do so yet. Yoo Kyung is a new face in the town who is there as a civil servant. The episode ends as Baek Doo confronts Yoo Kyung if she is his childhood friend Doo Shik.

In the second episode, Yoo Kyung denies that she is his friend. Baek Doo agrees with her but he does not believe her. He starts asking around about Doo Shik who had left the town without informing anyone. A flashback reveals the leqadership that Doo Shik had since she was a kid. During a get together, Baek Doo informs Yoo Kyung that he plans to retire from the profesion which anger her. This adds to Baek Doo's suspicion about her identity. Later he comes to know that his team has hired her as the manager. The members doubt her abilities but she proves her skills as she defeats a team member. Baek Doo and his father have a match at the wrestling ring but Baek Doo can't defeat him. He admits that he doesn't want to continue the playing Ssireum.

Like Flowers in Sand: The positives

Like Flowers in Sand is an easy watch. One does not have to get in a serious mood to enjoy the series. The performances by the actors are amazing and add more to the story. The drama seems fun-loving in the first two episodes but it will be taking a darker turn.

Performances

Actor Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company. With the gender-bender, The Tale of Nokdu, Jang Dong Yoon rose to popularity. He has been a part of many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more. He took on the lead role in the fantasy romantic comedy My Man is a Cupid too.

Lee Joo Myung made her debut in 2019 with the KBS drama My Fellow Citizens. She also starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Missing: The Other Side, and many more dramas.

Like Flowers in Sand episodes 1 and 2 final review

Like Flowers in Sand is a sweet and subtle romantic comedy. The story picks up in the second season and gives insights into more things. The drama discusses the ups and downs in the life of a sportsperson very well. The story takes place in a small town so all the characters speak in a dialect which makes the viewing experience even more interesting. The topics discussed in the series are serious but they treat it in a light manner which makes it an easy and comfortable watch. There is also a mystery with the police which is playing out and hints that the story will eventually get darker.

