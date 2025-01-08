Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo's action comedy-drama Undercover High School drops first teaser; reveals premiere date, supporting cast

MBC dropped the first teaser of its upcoming action comedy-drama Undercover High School on January 7, along with the revelation of details regarding the supporting cast, plot, and air dates.

The teaser features the leads of the drama– Jung Hae Sung (Seo Kang Joon) and Oh Soo Ah's (Jin Ki Joo) fun antics.

Watch the teaser of Undercover High School here-

Oh Soo Ah is a contractual Korean history teacher at Byeongmoon High School, who is also Jung Hae Sung’s homeroom teacher. She is known for her love and care towards students and her intolerance for injustice.

On the other hand, Jung Hae Sung, the new student in her class, might come across as a troublemaker student, is actually an undercover field agent for the National Intelligence Service (NIS). He ended up in the classroom after being demoted from his position following an undesirable incident. What draws his teacher's attention towards him is that he looks just like her childhood first love—the one who left her with a deep emotional scar.

The main supporting cast of Undercover High School includes Kim Min Ju, Kim Shin Rok, and Yoon Ga Yi.

Yoon Ga Yi plays the role of Park Mi Jung, Jung Hae Sung’s senior at the NIS, who is a valuable member of the team. Her good sense of humor serves as a comic relief amidst the team's serious operations.

Advertisement

Kim Shin Rok plays Seo Myung Joo, the head of the Byungmun Foundation and director of Byungmun High School. She is ruthless and resolute in fulfilling what she fixes her mind on. She will also serve as an unforeseen barrier in the path of Jung Hae Sung.

Kim Min Ju stars as Lee Ye Na, the student council president of Byungmun High School and the daughter of Seo Myung Joo. She strives to maintain her academic records, as she enjoys the special treatment she receives due to that. However, her character gains depth as her hidden pain comes to light.

The other cast includes Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Seo Hwan, Lee Min Ji, Park Se Hyun, and Shin Jun Hang. The K-drama Undercover High School will air from February 28 to April 5, 2025, every Friday and Saturday.

Here's the complete MBC drama list for the year 2025:

ALSO READ: Revenant’s Yoon Ga Yi to join Jin Ki Joo and Seo Kang Joon in upcoming comedy action drama Undercover High School