Revenant’s Yoon Ga Yi to join Jin Ki Joo and Seo Kang Joon in upcoming comedy action drama Undercover High School

Yoon Ga Yi is gearing up for her return to the K-drama land. The actress has confirmed her role in the upcoming comedy action drama Undercover High School. She will star alongside Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo, playing a pivotal character that adds depth to the narrative.

On September 10, OUI Entertainment confirmed that Yoon Ga Yi has been cast in the upcoming MBC drama Undercover High School. She will take on the role of a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent in this series, acting alongside Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo.

Undercover High School is an upcoming comedy-action drama that will revolve around NIS agent Jung Hae Sung. He hides his identity and goes undercover in a high school to track down the whereabouts of Joseon Emperor Gojang’s missing gold bars. While exploring high school life, he builds solidarity with his classmates.

Seo Kang Joon, known for Cheese in the Trap, Grid, Entourage, and more popular works, is making his return to K-dramas with Undercover High School. He is set to lead the comedy action as Jung Hae Sung.

On the other hand, Uncle Samsik’s Jin Ki Joo will play the role of Oh Soo Ah, a temp Korean history teacher at Byeongmun High School. She is also Jung Hae Sung’s homeroom teacher and is known for her strong principles and affection for the students.

Undercover High School is being helmed by director Choi Jeong In and Bad Prosecutor’s screenwriter, Im Young Bin. In addition, the work will be produced by Neo Entertainment and Slingshot Studio. The comedy action is now slated to premiere in the first half of 2025 as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Having made her debut in the 2018 film Second Life, Yoon Ga Yi soon ventured into the K-drama industry. With her role in the 2022 drama Through the Darkness, she gained some much-needed recognition. In the following years, she continued to build his filmography both on the small and big screens.

Some of her best K-drama roles include Doctor Cha, Lies Hidden in May Garden, Revenant, and Nothing Uncovered. She is also known for starring in films like Next Sohee and Citizen Pane.

