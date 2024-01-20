Singles Inferno 3's Lee Gwan He refutes dating rumors with Choi Hye Sun, says 'We're not a couple'

Single's Inferno 3 participant Lee Kwan Hee has addressed dating rumors with Choi Hye Sun. The professional basketball player clarified their relationship status on his YouTube channel, denying speculations and sharing insights into their post-show interactions.

Singles Inferno 3's Lee Gwan Hee denies dating Choi Hye Sun

Single's Inferno 3 participant Lee Gwan Hee has addressed ongoing speculations about his relationship with Choi Hye Sun. Despite choosing her on the show, Lee Gwan Hee clarified on his YouTube channel that they are not a couple. He emphasized the practical challenges of maintaining a relationship due to geographical distances and busy schedules.

Gwan Hee revealed, "I contacted Choi Hye Sun from time to time right after the show and saw her at a get-together dinner, but I have to have a relationship with someone I can see every day." He pointed out the impending geographical separation as Hye Sun returned to England and his commitment to training in Changwon.

Dispelling rumors about gifting flowers on her birthday, he asserted, "I've actually never been to that florist, and I never gave her flowers." Lee Gwan Hee's candid response provides clarity amidst the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Choi Hye Sun.

All you need to know about Singles Inferno Season 3

Single's Inferno 3 made its highly anticipated return on December 12, 2023, with a revamped format, an intriguing cast, and new rules that added an extra layer of excitement to the popular reality dating show. The panelists, including Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Cho Kyu Hyun, Jung Han Hae, and DEX, brought their unique perspectives to the table.

Advertisement

The diverse group of contestants, featuring names like Kim Gyu Ri, Yun Ha Bin, Choi Min Woo, Lee Gwan Hee, Choi Hye Seon, and more, competed fiercely to win hearts and navigate the challenges of the dual 'Inferno' setup, with an eventual merge that promised unprecedented twists.

Under the direction of Kim Jae Won and Kim Na Hyun and guided by writers Ji Hyun Suk and Lee Jung Hwa, the 11-episode season unfolded with a perfect blend of reality television, dating dynamics, and variety show elements. The show's language remained Korean, captivating global audiences on Netflix. The evolution of the Inferno and Paradise islands, coupled with the strategic updates and an electrifying panel, made it a standout in the realm of reality television.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Thankful yet apologetic': My Lovely Boxer's Lee Sang Yeob gets candid about wedding plans with non-celeb fiancee