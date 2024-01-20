'Thankful yet apologetic': My Lovely Boxer's Lee Sang Yeob gets candid about wedding plans with non-celeb fiancee

Actor Lee Sang Yeob provided insights into his upcoming wedding and relationship on Fun-Staurant. In the episode aired on January 19, he hosted a pre-wedding party for friends before the March ceremony. Sang Yeob shared details about the wedding preparations, expressing gratitude to his fiancee while acknowledging her meticulous planning.

Lee Sang Yeob opens up on wedding plans with fiancee

Actor Lee Sang Yeob recently opened up about his upcoming wedding and his fiancee on the January 19th episode of Fun-Staurant. As the actor gears up for his March wedding, he threw a party for his best friends, sharing insights into the preparations.

Lee Sang Yeob expressed gratitude for his fiancee's meticulous planning, stating, "My fiancee is very thorough. I'm thankful, yet I feel kind of apologetic because it feels like only she's working on the wedding. Even if I'm by her side, I'm not that much help."

Responding to inquiries about a possible shotgun wedding, Lee Sang Yup clarified, "We're really not pregnant." Reflecting on what drew him to his fiancee, he shared, "She just really sees me. She looks at me intently and only me. I think I felt comfortable with her because we were thinking the same."

Lee Sang Yeob also praised his wife-to-be's culinary skills, noting, "She's good. At first, I ate what she cooked every day, but I cooked for her every now and then. I was excited because she liked it." As the actor eagerly approaches this new chapter, fans can't help but share his joy and anticipation for the upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

More details about Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob, born on May 8, 1983, is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor known for his versatile roles in various television dramas. Rising to prominence through sitcoms like Living Among the Rich (2011–12) and the melodrama The Innocent Man (2012), Lee Sang Yeob has showcased his acting prowess in a range of genres, including period dramas like Jang Ok Jung, Living by Love (2013) and fantasy dramas like While You Were Sleeping (2017).

In 2013, Lee earned his first leading role in the weekend drama A Little Love Never Hurts. However, his portrayal of Yoon Gyu Jin in the weekend drama Once Again (2020) brought him significant recognition and acclaim.

In his personal life, Lee Sang Yeob is the only grandson of the late businessman Kim Jong Jin, who was known for his executive roles at POSCO and Dongkuk Steel. The actor's agency confirmed his engagement to a non-celebrity girlfriend, with their wedding scheduled for March 2024, adding a joyous milestone to Lee's flourishing career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: K-pop icon CL and AB6IX set to join BIGBANG's Taeyang, (G)I-DLE and more for Krazy Super Concert