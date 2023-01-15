EXCLUSIVE: Lee Da Hee reveals thoughts on K-drama Island character; Is Won Mi Ho different than her past ones?

Lee Da Hee has been a very charismatic presence in all of the K-dramas that she has been a part of. Be it as Kang Sara in ‘The Beauty Inside’, Cha Hyeon in ‘Search: WWW’, or Goo Yeo Reum in ‘Love Is for Suckers’, her roles have had an edge. But what has stayed mostly constant is her arc of this strong independent woman with a fabulous fashion sense. We were afraid that as Won Mi Ho in ‘Island’, she would find herself being put into yet another similar role and we were right to some extent. Her latest character is of a businesswoman with a dangerous past life that she’s unaware of as she continues to live diligently. With class and beauty on her side, her styling was impeccable as always as it caught our eyes right from the start.

The K-drama ‘Island’ is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Introduced to the world a few years ago, it presents a fantasy action story come to life. The show stars Kim Nam Gil and Cha Eun Woo alongside Lee Da Hee in the lead roles where they embody Van and Yohan respectively. As Won Mi Ho makes her way to Jeju where in the past life, she used to reside alongside other Tamra residents, she comes across lust demons who are out for her life. Unable to fend them off on her own, Van interferes. He is a half-human, half-demon character who was turned against his wishes and has a weapon to pierce through evil. Yohan later joins the two after figuring out that an old-time prophecy has awakened itself. Actor Sung Joon joins as Gung Tan, a past friend turned foe of Van who is also half-human, and half-demon and harbours a lot of hate against Won Mi Ho in her past life when she was known as Wonjeong.

Lee Da Hee’s character in Island

Won Min Ho is the daughter of the conglomerate Daeha Group however her father has little trust in her and her aunt is constantly looking to expand her own wealth instead of being helpful. After being caught in the trap, Won Mi Ho is sent to Jeju island to repent for her actions as well as give the public enough time to cool down and forget about it, preventing any negative effect on her company. She meets demons and is unable to protect them, however, a man in suit saves her. She decides to hire Van as her bodyguard but is unable to persuade him no matter the monetary benefits. In the end, he is convinced only by the memories of the past which guilt-tripped him into doing what she says and protecting her no matter what.

Won Mi Ho forms a sweet bond with Priest Yohan who also takes it upon himself to save her from the evil that surrounds her as well as the prophecy that follows her. She channels her thoughts of protecting people and works with him to save a high school kid from an abusive relationship. While portraying scenes with a lot of shocking turn of events, an expressive Lee Da Hee can be seen.

Lee Da Hee about Won Mi Ho

When asked her what differences can be felt from her roles so far and if she channeled any of her previous characters while portraying Won Mi Ho, the 37 year old actress found it difficult to put into words. Wondering how to place it better, Lee Da Hee was helped by fellow actor Kim Nam Gil while expressing her thoughts.

“Of course, you can think that there are similarities. Styling or things like that might look a little similar. But, I think Mi Ho has a little more…Mi Ho has this emotional arc and the level of detail is much deeper than other characters. Whenever Mi Ho is dealing with characters like Van, Yohan, Gungtan and this other important character of Geum-baek-joo played by senior Go Doo Shim in our show, while dealing with them, her emotions are different.“

Actor Kim Nam Gil seemed to understand her predicament as he congregated her thoughts and placed them simply, saying how this character of hers was different in the sense that it was essentially more emotionally deep than the others so far. The exchange brought a smile to our faces as it was evident how the cast shared a formidable relationship even off-camera and so long after the filming was completed, adding more fun to the K-drama.

Watch the full interview below.