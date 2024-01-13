Sky Castle fame Jo Byeong Gyu declines proposal for lead role in new historical drama; DEETs inside

Jo Byeong Gyu, the South Korean star known for his prominent roles in hit dramas like Sky Castle, The Uncanny Counter, and more, was recently approached to play the male lead in an upcoming historical drama, but his agency, HD Entertainment, confirmed that the actor did not accept the offer.

Jo Byeong Gyu declines offer to lead upcoming historical drama

Actor Jo Byeong Gyu has regrettably refused the offer to play the male lead in the forthcoming drama Saeraenadae. A spokesperson from Jo Byeong Gyu's agency, HB Entertainment, confirmed the news on January 12, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason for his decision.

Saeraenadae is set in a virtual Joseon and revolves around a love story between a prince aspiring to find happiness beyond the kingdom's borders and a determined young woman from a humble background striving for success within Joseon. Jo Byeong Gyu was reportedly offered the role of Park Yeong, a Joseon prince who conceals his identity by posing as a reclusive, unemployed man.

Fans will have to await further updates on casting decisions as the production team works to fill the pivotal role for this intriguing historical drama.

Jo Byeong Gyu's recent engagements

Actor Jo Byeong Gyu, known for his impressive performances, is gearing up for significant developments in his career. While currently awaiting a reexamination for military enlistment in the latter half of this year, he remains resolute about serving as an active-duty soldier despite receiving a Grade 4 (non-active duty) military assessment last year due to scoliosis.

Advertisement

Determined to fulfill his mandatory military service actively, Jo Byeong Gyu has applied for a reexamination. The actor is scheduled to undergo another physical examination around June or July this year, hoping for a positive outcome.

Amid his military preparations, Jo Byeong Gyu is actively involved in filming his upcoming movie, Even If I Die, One More Time (working title). Simultaneously, he is working on a new drama project, Paradise, showcasing his commitment to maintaining a vibrant and multifaceted career. Fans eagerly anticipate both his military service decision and upcoming projects, highlighting Jo Byeong Gyu's dedication to both his craft and national duty.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Lee Bo Young: From Ballad of Saedong to See Youn in My 19th Life; look at her inspiring journey