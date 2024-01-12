Happy Birthday Lee Bo Young: From Ballad of Saedong to See Youn in My 19th Life; look at her inspiring journey

Celebrated South Korean actress Lee Bo Young, a leading figure in the industry, is set to mark her 46th birthday this year. Renowned for her compelling roles in hit television dramas such as I Can Hear Your Voice, Whisper, Mother and Mine, Lee Bo Young has left an indelible mark on the Korean entertainment scene. Her remarkable trajectory from supporting roles during her debut era to attaining leading lady status in the present is a testament to her talent and dedication. As she adds another year to her illustrious career, let's reflect on the journey that has propelled Lee Bo Young to the pinnacle of success.

Get to know Lee Bo Young

Lee Bo Young, born on January 12, 1979, is a highly acclaimed South Korean actress recognized for her standout performances in TV dramas like My Daughter Seo Young, I Can Hear Your Voice, and When My Love Blooms. Her journey began after winning the Miss Korea beauty pageant in 2000, transitioning from aspiring news presenter to a modeling career with Asiana Airlines.

Starting her acting career in 2003, LeeBo Young's breakthrough came with the heist comedy Once Upon a Time. Notable TV successes include My Daughter Seo Young, dominating ratings, and I Can Hear Your Voice, earning her awards like the Daesang at the SBS Drama Awards in 2013.

She ventured into diverse roles, portraying a time-traveling mother in God's Gift - 14 Days and starring in Whisper, When My Love Blooms, and Mine.

Beyond acting, Lee Bo Young is involved in philanthropy, supporting causes like the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Married to actor Ji Sung since 2013, the couple actively donates to charitable causes. Lee's impact extends to literature, with her book Time of Love, showcasing essays on influential books.

With two children, Kwak Ji Yoo and Kwak Woo Sung, Lee Bo Young remains a prominent figure in South Korean entertainment, admired for her talent, compassion, and dedication to various causes.

Here are Lee Bo Young’s iconic roles

1. Ballad of Saedong

In Ballad of Seodong, Lee Bo Young portrays the pivotal role of Princess Seonhwa of Silla, daughter of King Jinpyeong. Her character becomes the center of a captivating love story with Seodong, a commoner played by Jo Hyun Jae. Princess Seonhwa's beauty became the inspiration for the ancient folk song Seodong Yo. As the narrative unfolds, her character faces the consequences of the song's spread, leading to her exile. Lee Bo Young brings depth to the character, showcasing the challenges of love transcending social boundaries in this period drama, contributing to the series' compelling storyline and emotional resonance.

2. I Can Hear Your Voice

In I Can Hear Your Voice, Lee Bo Young delivers a compelling portrayal of Lawyer Jang Hye Sung. Smart and hardworking, Hye Sung undergoes a transformative journey from a high school girl who bravely testifies against a murderer to an apathetic public defender. The character's evolution, shaped by past experiences and encounters with the supernatural ability of Park Soo Ha, played by Lee Jong Suk, adds depth to the narrative. Lee Bo Young's nuanced performance captures Hye Sung's pragmatism, self-preservation, and eventual shift toward a more empathetic and unconventional approach to solving cases. Her role contributes significantly to the series' success and engaging storyline.

3. Whisper

In Whisper, Lee Bo Young delivers a compelling performance as Shin Young Joo, a determined and passionate section chief police officer. Faced with financial challenges for her family, Young Joo becomes entangled in a complex web of corruption at Taebaek, the nation's largest law firm. Her character, known for speaking harshly but harboring a compassionate core, undergoes personal and professional turmoil as she fights against injustice. Dismissed from the police service, Young Joo takes on the role of an undercover operative to expose the corruption, adding layers of intrigue and suspense to the narrative. Lee Bo Young's portrayal adds depth and intensity to the series.

4. Mother

In Mother, Lee Bo Young takes on the poignant role of Kang Soo Jin, an elementary school teacher who discovers that one of her students is facing severe abuse at home. Fueled by a maternal instinct and a deep sense of compassion, Soo Jin makes a spontaneous and life-altering decision to rescue the child. Her character transforms as she chooses to become not only a protector but also the adoptive mother of the abused child, played by Heo Yool. Lee Bo Young's portrayal of Soo Jin adds emotional depth to the series, making Mother a compelling and heartfelt drama.

5. When My Love Blooms

In When My Love Blooms, Lee Bo Young portrays the character Yoon Ji Soo, a woman whose life takes an unexpected turn over two decades. Initially a university student deeply in love with Han Jae Hyun, played by Yoo Ji Tae, Ji Soo's path diverges as they reunite later in life. Now a mother and contract worker facing challenges, Ji Soo's character embodies resilience and quiet strength. Lee Bo Young brings depth to Ji Soo's emotional journey, capturing the complexities of love, sacrifice, and the passage of time in this heartfelt South Korean television series.

6. See You in My 19th Life

In See You in My 19th Life, Lee Bo Young portrays the character Lee Sang Ah, Seo Ha's mother and the former CEO of MI Hotel. As part of the intricate storyline involving the protagonist Ban Ji Eum's repeated reincarnations, Lee Sang Ah's character contributes to the unfolding drama and connections across different lifetimes. Lee Bo Young's performance brings depth to the complexities of Sang Ah's role, adding emotional layers to the narrative. Through her portrayal, the actress contributes to the exploration of family dynamics and the impact of past lives on present relationships in this captivating South Korean television series.

