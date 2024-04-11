BoA has been facing malicious cyber attacks persistently for many days on her social media page. However, her agency, SM Entertainment has finally released a statement where they address the constant cyberbullying targeted at the artist. The company has directly threatened to take strong legal action against the malicious attacks directed at BoA, both in South Korea and overseas.

On April 11, 2024, SM Entertainment released a statement addressing the constant malicious cyber attacks directed at BoA. They go on to say that the legal action against the users will not be restricted only to Korea but also overseas. Moreover, they have collected various pieces of evidence in the past few days including malicious posts and online accounts. The cyberbullying has reached a degree of severity that has become unbearable for the artist, according to the statement. They assure to not show any leniency and will hold them legally accountable for causing mental harassment.

Previously, BoA made an Instagram story where she asked her fans if it was alright for her to retire following the end of the contract with SM Entertainment. The post caused unrest among fans, as they were concerned about the artists’s well-being. Moreover, she also deleted all her Instagram posts after the explosive revelation. Additionally, the artist had also been struggling online with malicious attacks and she often directly addressed them on several occasions

More about BoA and her activities

BoA has recently made a comeback with the single, Emptiness, which was released on March 26, 2024. Moreover, she made waves in the K-drama community with her role in the K-drama series Marry My Husband, starring Yoo Ji Hyuk and Park Min Young in the lead roles. She took on the role of an antagonist in the series who goes by the name, Oh Yoo Ra. BoA was also part of a show called Dancing Queens on the Road, which organizes nationwide concert tours across South Korea alongside Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, BoA, Hwasa, and Hong Hyun Hee.

The artist made her debut under SM Entertainment in the year 2000 with the album titled, ID; Peace B. Due to her immense contribution to the Korean music industry, she has been hailed as the queen of K-pop.