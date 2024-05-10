Karisma Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor will always be her ‘first baby’; reveals she looks up to her as an ‘idol’

Bollywood siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor share a close bond with each other and are often seen fawning over each other. In a recent event organized by the Ladies Study Group in Kolkata, Karisma opened up about how she is overprotective of Bebo and also looks up to her as an idol.

Karisma Kapoor calls Kareena Kapoor her ‘first baby’

While speaking at the event, Karisma Kapoor admitted that she has been very protective of Bebo. She added, “She has a strong personality, as a child also she knew what she wanted but to me, she’ll always be my first baby."

Karisma further admitted that other than her grandfather Raj Kapoor, bebo is her idol. “My grandfather’s personality, his work, and his life behind the camera was very inspirational. I also look up to Bebo as an idol because she is extremely strong. She worked through both her pregnancies”, the Fiza actress added.

Karisma made her acting debut with 1991's Prem Qaidi opposite Harish. Three decades down, the actress feels overwhelmed to see showbiz evolve. She was heard saying, "I worked at a time when if we had to use the washroom we had to walk kilometers. I've seen the industry grow and change so much."

Karisma Kapoor opens up on taking a sabbatical from cinema

The Coolie No. 1 actress married industrialist Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and then was barely seen active in cinema. She welcomed a daughter in 2005 and a son in 2010 before separating from Sanjay in 2016. When asked about her long hiatus, Karisma shared, “I took a break out of choice. I was privileged to make that choice. I didn’t want to lose out on those moments for both of our children. After you have a baby, life is still not over, you are amazing and fantastic.”

What does Karisma Kapoor think about the portrayal of women in cinema?

According to the Zubeidaa actress, things might have largely changed over the years for women in cinema but it wasn’t that bad back in time. She shared, “Women are now being portrayed in an amazing light. Now there are roles for 17-year-olds to 70-year-olds. There is so much available for all the actors to do but earlier also there were movies like Mother India at that time which was a woman-centric movie.”

Karisma who recently saw her movie Murder Mubarak released digitally also spoke about the OTT revolution and added, “'I love doing OTT but the magic of cinema is what we can’t deny. OTT is the cherry on the cake. Many actors are now getting an opportunity to portray roles that they were not getting to do otherwise.”

Did you know Karisma Kapoor decided to be an actor at the age of 8?

While speaking at the same event, the 49-year-old said that she was on the set of Prem Rog (1982) when she noticed Raj Kapoor explaining a particular scene. She recalled, “At that moment, I knew I wanted to act just like my family did. Dadaji (Raj Kapoor) told me that as interesting as it looked, it wasn’t easy”.

Confessing that each of her movies has been special to her, a stepping stone and each had its own journey and own memories, Karisma signed off. She’ll be next seen in an OTT project named Brown which is based on a book set in the backdrop of Kolkata.

