'Namjoon with his family': BTS' RM's Come back to me music video; top 10 fan reactions

BTS leader RM has dropped the highly anticipated music video for his pre-release single Come back to me on May 10. Featuring talented actors like Kim Min Ha from PACHINKO and Joseph Lee from BEEF, this track is a glimpse into RM's upcoming second full-length album, Right Place Wrong Person, slated for release on May 24.

About RM’s Come back to me release

On May 10, BTS leader RM delighted fans with the release of his highly anticipated music video for the pre-release single Come back to me. The music video directed by Emmy awardee Lee Sung Jin features talented actors such as PACHINKO's Kim Min Ha and BEEF's Joseph Lee among others.

Watch RM’s Come back to me music video here;

Come back to me serves as a glimpse into RM's upcoming second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, scheduled for release on May 24. Fans eagerly embraced the captivating visuals and RM's mesmerizing vocals, setting the stage for an exciting album debut later this month.

Top 10 fan reactions to RM’s Come back to me music video

Within minutes of the release of RM's Come back to me music video, RM aka Kim Namjoon has become a trending topic of discussion among netizens with related topics including 'RM IS COMING', 'COME BACK TO ME', 'RightPlaceWrongPerson'. While some are in awe of RM's artistic masterpiece, others are already decoding what to expect from the BTS member's upcoming album.

1. RM is a true trendsetter with a 6 minute long song and music video

2. RM seems like such a perfect family man

3. How can baby RM be so cute and hilarious at the same time?

4. Throwback to when Jimin called Namjoon Appa

5. Wondering the budget for RM’s Come back to me music video

6. We need more of actor Namjoon

7. Decoding Right Place, Wrong Person theories

8. Must appreciate RM’s philosophical presentation

9. Did RM find his soulmate?

10. We just can’t wait for Right Person, Wrong Place release

