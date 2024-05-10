Lee Min Ho celebrates 18 years of acting debut with gratitude-filled post for 'unwavering' support from fans; See here

Lee Min Ho is known as one of the main pioneers of Hallyu (global Korean wave), who subsequently contributed to K-dramas’ rising popularity across the globe. Many K-drama watchers started the journey with his super-hit series Boys over Flowers, completely swooning over his irresistible charm. On May 10, the actor finally clocks 18 years since his debut in 2006.

Lee Min Ho celebrated 18th debut anniversary with heartfelt post penned by his agency

On this day, to celebrate his 18th debut anniversary, Lee Min Ho’s agency MYM Entertainment penned a beautiful post on their Instagram, utmostly thanking his fans for their unwavering support. They wrote, “On May 10th, let’s raise a toast to Lee Min Ho’s incredible journey on his 18th debut anniversary! Thanks to Minoz for their unwavering support and love that helped us shine brighter with each passing year.”

Alongside the caption, MYM Entertainment also attached a stunning photo of the ever-so-handsome The Heirs actor.

See MYM Entertainment’s full celebratory post below:

Find out more about Lee Min Ho's acting career

Prior to his debut, Lee Min Ho kick-started his acting career with minor roles in some TV dramas between 2002-2006. In 2006, he officially debuted with the EBS series Secret Campus. In 2007, he bagged his first leading role in high-school-themed K-drama Macakrel. But the show didn't meet viewers' expectations, causing low ratings and the drama's earlier wrap-up.

The following year, he made his appearances in some other dramas and movies, but his name was still under the wraps. Finally, in 2009, he landed his breakthrough with the role of Gu Jun Pyo in KBS2 drama Boys Over Flowers.

Following the drama; 's wild success across the globe, he transformed into a Hallyu star. From there, it was a seamless journey for the actor, who continued to reign over K-drama land.

Notably, he also won the Best New Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2009, for his performance in Boys over Flowers. Over the years, he set a strong foothold in the Korean film and TV industry with a plethora of roles in massive popular dramas and movies.

Some of his other noteworthy works include City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013), Gangman Blues (2015), Bounty Hunters (2016), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), and more.

In 2024, he will return to TV dramas with a new rom-com titled Ask the Stars, co-starring Gong Hyo Jin.

