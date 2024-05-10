‘Conor McGregor Had a Kid With Jolie’: Colby Covington Makes Bold Accusations About Dustin Poirier’s Wife

In the high-stakes world of UFC, every word counts. But did Colby Covington's claims on a recent podcast cross the line? On The Rush With Maxx Crosby, he alleged that Conor McGregor fathered a child with Jolie, wife of Dustin Poirier. Remember when Poirier and McGregor last faced off?

After Dustin's victory, their exchange was heated, to say the least. Covington suggests this feud goes deeper than we thought. Could there be truth to his shocking accusation, or is this just another one of Covington's mind games?

Colby Covington doubles down on McGregor's wild claim

Colby Covington didn't pull any punches during his time on Maxx Crosby's podcast. He launched directly into claims that have stirred up the UFC community. "And you see some of the times after the fight like he is rubbing it in Michael Chandler’s face like ‘oh yes what b*tch’", he commented, setting the stage for even more startling revelations.

He continued, "And then to Conor what he was saying to Conor. Like bro, that guy just made your career. He just made you the biggest paycheck and star you're ever going to be. You should be thanking that guy and getting on your f**ing lucky charms."

Then, Covington dropped a bombshell about Dustin Poirier's personal life. "I know your wife was in his DMs and Conor had a kid with Jolie," he claimed, implying a scandalous secret between Conor McGregor and Dustin's wife, Jolie Poirier. This accusation ties back to a past incident where Conor himself hinted at something amiss. After a fight, McGregor cryptically shouted at Poirier, "Your wife is in my DMs, mate!"

Such statements from McGregor and now Covington paint a complicated picture of rivalry and personal attacks, blurring the lines between professional competition and personal vendettas. Clearly, Covington is leveraging every piece of gossip to unsettle his opponents, whether in the ring or in public perception.

Now as Poirier prepares to face Islam Makhachev, would this comment distract him from his preparation? Or would he ignore this and keep on preparing to fight on June 1 in UFC 302? Let us know what you think.