Daniel Cormier Exposes Islam Makhachev’s Lie About Dustin Poirier’s Guillotine Admission in Hilarious Interview

On June 1, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will host a gripping UFC 302 event. Here, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev aims to defend his title against the ever-resilient Dustin Poirier. Recently on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Daniel Cormier, Makhachev sparked controversy.

He boldly claimed to disregard Poirier's feared guillotine choke. But could this dismissal backfire against a fighter like Poirier, known for surprising his doubters? This fight isn't just about defending a title—it's about proving a point. Can Makhachev validate his bravado, or will Poirier turn the tables?

Can Dustin Poirier pull off the unexpected?

In a compelling exchange on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Islam Makhachev threw down the gauntlet with some dismissive remarks about Dustin Poirier's famed guillotine choke. It all started when Makhachev casually mentioned, "[Dustin] have very good guillotine."

However, host Daniel Cormier quickly called him out, laughing, "No he's lying. He's being disrespectful." Makhachev then doubled down, clarifying, "Okay, I don't respect his guillotine... because I never see him finish someone in guillotine. Maybe one day, but it's not gonna be me."

Interestingly, Poirier's record does show a relatively modest number of submission victories, with only five in his extensive career spanning 30 wins. This fact perhaps feeds into Makhachev's confidence; he seems to believe that Poirier's submission threat, specifically the guillotine, might not be as formidable as it appears.

Yet, with a professional record of 30-8-1, including notable victories and hard-fought battles, Poirier has repeatedly demonstrated that he's not a fighter to be taken lightly. This verbal jab by Makhachev sets up a fascinating backdrop for their upcoming clash, where both fighters will have much to prove.

Was the Poirier guillotine a setup?

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov ever really face defeat in that nail-biter against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242? According to Islam Makhachev, it was all part of the plan. Makhachev dropped a surprising tidbit about their strategy on the Good Guy Bad Guy show.

"Before the fight, I swear to God Khabib told me, 'Hey, catch me in guillotine, I have to feel. I will give him my neck and make him tired,'" Makhachev shared, revealing they even practiced the move in the locker room before the fight. While it might sound like Makhachev is just stirring the pot, this claim adds an intriguing layer to what many considered a close call for 'The Eagle.'

So, what do you think? Was Khabib's near-submission a calculated risk, or was Poirier closer to victory than we thought?