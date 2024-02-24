Song Hye Kyo in The Glory vs Han So Hee in My Name: VOTE for ultimate badass female lead of revenge K-drama

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee both delivered standout performances in their respective K-dramas, The Glory and My Name. Portraying characters driven by revenge, they have solidified their positions as queens of the genre and left a lasting impression on the K-drama industry. The Glory and My Name are widely regarded as two of the finest revenge-themed K-dramas to date.

Song Hye Kyo's The Glory and Han So Hee's My Name

The Glory follows the journey of Moon Dong Eun (portrayed by Song Hye Kyo), a former victim of severe school violence who resolves to seek revenge on her tormentors after becoming the homeroom teacher of her bully's child at an elementary school. Song Hye Kyo delivers one of the standout performances of her career as the now hardened and emotionally detached Dong Eun. Draped in hues of grays and blacks, her somber attire serves as a poignant symbol of shattered aspirations and lost innocence. Dong Eun emerges as a character whom viewers rally behind and applaud, eagerly anticipating the retribution awaiting her adversaries in the second part of the series and to say the least- it delivered.

In My Name, Yoo Ji Woo (played by Han So Hee) grows up under the shadow of her mobster father. When he is brutally murdered, she becomes a police officer determined to uncover the truth behind his death, even if it means confronting corruption within the police department.

Advertisement

My Name stands out as an unconventional K-drama, offering a refreshing and captivating storyline that many will find incredibly cool and undeniably badass. The series revolves around a female lead driven by the desire to avenge her father's death, showcasing her willingness to engage in violence to achieve her goal. Ji Woo emerges as an independent and courageous character, and the action-packed fight scenes will have viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the series. Han So Hee delivers a stellar performance as the fierce and relentless Ji Woo, showcasing her power as a female warrior.

But who among Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee rank as the ultimate revenge queen? Cast your vote below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 1 year of Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun’s The Glory: What makes this revenge drama a standout?