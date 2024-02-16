The Nuns: Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Wook and more to star in upcoming spin-off of The Priest

The Nuns is a horror thriller which has confirmed Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Wook and more for its star cast. The film is a spin-off of The Priests which became a hit. The story revolves around a group of nuns who perform exorcism. the production is scheduled to commence on February 22. Here is a look at the characters the actors will be playing.

The Nuns: Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Jin Wook confirmed to star in horror film

The Nuns, which will be starting its filming on February 22, will be starring Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Wook, Heo Joon Ho, and Moon Woo Jin. Song Hye Kyo will be taking on the role of Sister Julia who is determined to save a boy's life despite the difficulties on the way. She is brave and kind.

Jeon Yeo Been will play Sister Michaela who is curious about Sister Julia and decides to help her with the task. Lee Jin Wook will appear as Father Paolo who is also a psychiatrist and believes that medicine will help the boy cure. Father Andrea will be played by Heo Joon Ho who performs exorcism to help people. Moon Woo Jin will take on the role of a young boy who is possessed by an evil spirit.

The Nuns is being directed by Jang Jae Hyun who also worked on The Priests, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and 12th Assistant Deacon. His film Exhuma which stars Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki will be released on February 22 in South Korea.

More about The Priests

The Priests was released in 2015 and became a hit with the masses. The film stars Kim Yeon Seok, Kang Dong Won and Park So Dam. It tells the story of a young girl who goes into a coma after an accident. Father Kim believes that she has been possessed by an evil spirit. As they try to get rid of the evil, they realize the how dangerous it is.

