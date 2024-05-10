'I've Been Waiting For This Day': Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Reacts To Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement

Pattie Mallete is soon to be the grandmother of son's Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's first child. Major congrats are in order for the Bieber family. Mallete couldn't help but express her excitement at the news of Hailey's pregnancy announcement.

"Baby Bieber is on the way!", exclaimed Justin Bieber's mom on her Instagram post caption. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the blessed news with her followers.

Justin Bieber's mom thinks son and daughter-in-law would make great parents

In the video she posted on Instagram, Pattie expressed how incredible the feeling is of knowing that she's going to become a grandmother. She feels relieved that she is finally able to celebrate the news of her son and daughter-in-law's pregnancy with her followers after having sat on the information for so long.

She accompanied her clip with the caption - "I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

"So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya'll," Mallette spoke in the video. She added, "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God."

Justin Bieber's mom and wife Hailey Bieber share an adorable bond

Hailey Bieber, 27, paid a tribute to her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette, posting on her Instagram for her birthday on April 3. She wished her "beautiful mama-in-law" happy birthday with a caption that said, “Having another amazing Mom is all anyone could ask for.” She has liked Mallette's recent video and reposted it on her story; both of them sharing similarly ecstatic sentiments.

Mallette has previously opened up about her struggles as a single mom raising young Justin Bieber in Canada since 1994 in multiple interviews. Now it's time for her to celebrate as the Baby singer is set to become his first baby's father.

