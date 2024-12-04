Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE UPDATES

Sobhita has carved her niche in both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16, where she made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. Her roles as Tara Khanna in the Made in Heaven series and The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur were a turning point in her career.

Down South, she has appeared in Telugu films like Goodachari and Major with Adivi Sesh. In Malayalam, she has done films like Moothon (2019) and Kurup (2021), the two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

