Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE UPDATES

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a lavish wedding ceremony. They got separated in 2021 after 4 years of blissful marriage. In his statement, Chaitanya wrote, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."
The statement further read: "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give is the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."
Sobhita has carved her niche in both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16, where she made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. Her roles as Tara Khanna in the Made in Heaven series and The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur were a turning point in her career.
Down South, she has appeared in Telugu films like Goodachari and Major with Adivi Sesh. In Malayalam, she has done films like Moothon (2019) and Kurup (2021), the two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), and Ponniyin Selvan: II.
The guest list for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding includes Allu Arjun and his family, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, and a few more. The entire Akkineni and Daggubati family members, along with Jr. NTR and power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, will attend.