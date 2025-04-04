Kagurabachi Chapter 74 Spoilers: Three-Way Enchanted Blade Battle Begins As Samura Appears; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Dawn and will continue the flashback. Seiichi Samura is seen receiving a call from the Kamunabi, informing him of Kunishige Rokuhira’s death and the theft of the Enchanted Blades.

He is instructed to report to headquarters, and escorts are being sent to retrieve him. Samura silently hangs up, but soon after, the doorbell rings, and he opens it to find Yura standing there. Sensing the dead escorts nearby, Samura questions whether Yura’s group is responsible for Kunishige’s death.

Advertisement

Yura confirms this and introduces his organization as the Hishaku. Yura tells Samura they have already eliminated a previous Enchanted Blade user, Misaki, and threatens Samura with the same fate if he does not cooperate in the Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers.

Yura believes Samura will agree, citing the imminent Great Calamity. Samura questions the validity of Yura’s prophecy, blaming him for disturbing the seal stabilizing the Shinuchi. He accuses the Hishaku of causing a new Malediction, but Yura denies this.

He counters by pointing out the continued blooming of malevolent spirit flowers on the island—proof that the Sword Saint’s destructive will persists. Yura argues that the stability Samura speaks of is fragile and always at risk of being shattered in the Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers.

Yura declares his intent to execute the Sword Saint and wield the Shinuchi to prevent further calamity. He claims to understand the Malediction and Shinuchi’s true nature. When he asks where Iori is, Samura admits he sent her away to avoid dragging her into danger. Yura offers Samura a chance at atonement.

Advertisement

Samura realizes he may need to ally with the Hishaku to destroy evil at its core. The Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers then shift to Iori, who narrates how she lived under Kamunabi’s care after Kunishige’s death.

Six months later, Rou and Masumi arrive and announce their plan to erase her identity as Samura’s daughter. The flashback ends with Iori recalling these bittersweet memories. Back in the present, Rou is stunned that Iori's seal has broken. As Chihiro slashes Hiruhiko, Toto aids him and warns him against unsheathing Kumeyuri due to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Iori fends off multiple attackers with expert swordsmanship. She confirms to Chihiro that she trained under Samura, though she’s never used a real blade before. Iori thinks back on her desire for strength in the Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers, hoping it may reunite her with her father.

Chihiro believes Samura now remembers Iori, but cannot come yet due to other priorities. As Chihiro and Hiruhiko unsheath Enten and Kumeyuri, the skies clear. Samura descends with black wings and draws Tobiume, ending the chapter.

Advertisement

For more spoilers like this and updates from the Kagurabachi manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 74: Will Samura And Iori Reunite? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read and More