Actor Ravikumar, prominent star in the 1970s and 1980s Malayalam cinema, passes away at 71

Trigger Warning: This article contains details about an individual’s death.

Malayalam actor Ravikumar, a prominent figure in the film industry during the 1970s and 1980s, has passed away at the age of 71. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he took his final breath.

According to a report by OnManorama, the veteran actor was undergoing treatment for cancer at the hospital. Ravikumar’s mortal remains will be presented at his home in Chennai, with the funeral scheduled for April 5, 2025.

Actor Ravikumar was born in 1953–1954 in the district of Thrissur, Kerala. Born to KMK Menon and R. Bharathi, he made his cinematic debut with the 1968 film Lakshaprabhu.

The movie, directed by P. Bhaskaran, featured veteran actors like Prem Nazir, Sheela, Sukumari, and Adoor Bhasi in leading roles. Following his debut in Malayalam cinema with a supporting role, Ravikumar made his first appearance as a lead actor in the film Ullasa Yaathra.

The 1975 film was directed by the late A. B. Raj, with Ravikumar himself bankrolling the project. The film also featured actors Jayan and Sheela in lead roles.

Following this, Ravikumar appeared in several popular Malayalam films including Amma, Lisa, Avalude Ravukal, Sarppam, Angadi, and Madrasile Mon, all of which were released between the 1970s and 1980s.

The actor also appeared in several Tamil films, debuting in the 1977 film Avargal. Directed by K. Balachander, the romantic drama starred Rajinikanth , Kamal Haasan , and Sujatha and revolved around a triangular love story.

Ravikumar later went on to play various roles in Tamil cinema, including in the Kamal Haasan–Rajinikanth starrer Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, Thalapathy Vijay ’s Youth, Rajinikanth’s Sivaji, and many more.

The actor last appeared in Malayalam cinema with the Mammootty starrer CBI 5: The Brain and Mohanlal ’s Arattu, both of which were released in 2022. In Tamil, he was last seen in the film Veetla Vishesham.

Furthermore, Ravikumar played various roles in Malayalam and Tamil soap operas. His final appearance as a supporting character was in the Tamil television series Chellamma, which featured Bigg Boss Tamil 8 fame Arnav in the lead role.

